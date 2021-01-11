Tide Rolls One More Time

One more game, one more crowning moment for Alabama and Coach Nick Saban, who will win his seventh national championship (six at Alabama) on Monday night.

The latest casualty will be Ohio State, which started late, but has surged at the end of the season, led by QB Justin Fields.

Fields will play against Alabama, despite having a rib injury that would put most of us on our backs, but that is a different issue.

The question is, Can he do enough to overcome the relentless offensive Alabama offensive Tide.

No.

Alabama 45, Ohio State 31.