A Jersey Guy: CFP playoffs  (again)  revolve around Bama

As usual, there is chaos beneath them.

Coaching changes, COVID-issues, transfer protocol matters, players with National Football League dreams, not wishing to take another risk in their college careers.

That is not say, they have not been affected by what is happening in the world of college football, which approaching another CFP semifinal doubleheader, is as turbulent as it has ever been.

They aren't that high atop Mt. Olympus.

But as they have done on an annual, monthly, weekly and sometime daily basis for the past 14 years, they deal with and move on, with a phrase that President Jed Barlett of West Wing fame, often used: What's next?

What's next for the University of Alabama and coach Nick Saban is a role you could have written in August, when the defending national champion Crimson Tide began the season as an overwhelming pick as No. 1 in pre-season.

The Tide (12-1) will face off against No. 4 Cincinnati in a CFP semifinal match up in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas on New Year's Eve afternoon.

No. 2. Georgia will meet No. 3 Michigan in the Orange Bowl in Miami later that evening.

The two winners will then regroup (barring COVID issues) in Indianapolis on January 10th.

Alabama and Saban, who is chasing a ridiculous 8th national championships in the last 15 seasons, are the lynch pin.

Everyone else can chatter about expectations and goals.

Georgia, as good as it has been over the past several; years, can not overcome its lack of success against Bama in games that decide titles.

Cincinnati, is this year's Darkhorse Special, the unbeaten underdog, stepping up in class, ready for the super upset in Texas.

Michigan is a revival story under Jim Harbaugh, ready to flex some Big Ten muscles, which haven't been seen at this stage of the season in a generation.

But the Tide and Saban and what he calls the Process, wilAbl dictate what path this season eventually follows.

Alabama showed its not invincible, losing a regular season game to Texas A&M and actually needing to go into the fourth quarter and overtime before putting away Auburn, which was followed by a stunningly easy victory over a previously unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the country Georgia in the SEC title game

Now it is crunch time and Saban knows the stakes.

""The legacy for any team is how you finish,'' said Saban, when his team arrived in Texas on Sunday. ""That's how you finish..

"This is one of those win or go home situations. You didn't come this far to get this far. The team isn't looking ahead to the national championship, but this isn't where they want the season to end in the Cotton Bowl.''

Pure Saban. Acknowledging the ultimate goal, but focusing on the task at hand.

Projections have the Tide winning without much difficulty over Cincinnati and prevailing over either Georgia or Michigan.

In Saban-speak that is "rat poison' something to be totally avoided if b Tide is a heavy favorite (as they are), but to be consumed eagerly when they are underdogs (as they were against Georgia).. ,

There will no doubt be more startling COVID related CFB matters in the next few days, but if there is any guarantees, it is that Bama and Saban will be the stars of the show.