A Jersey Guy: Tide and SEC roll towards another title

So we have come full circle in the 2022 college football season, which began when a pair of teams, Alabama and then very quickly, Georgia, established themselves as a cut above the other 128 FBS teams.

Then Alabama (shockingly) lost a game--to Texas A&M--and Georgia was quickly slotted into the No. 1 slot, with considerable distance from No. 2.

Team of the Ages, Greatest defense of all time, were being labeled into the Bulldogs uniforms as they steadily marched to their first national championship since 1980.

Then came the Southeastern Conference championship game with Alabama, of course, in which Coach Kirby Smart's Dawgs were the overwhelming favorite.

Oops. Final score Alabama 41, Georgia 24.

Which brought us to the New Years Eve, CFP semifinals in the Cotton and Orange Bowls in which No. 1 Alabama took on No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 2 Michigan faced No. 3 Georgia.

The CFP semifinals have been busts in the short 8 year life span of the four team playoff system. Only 3 of the 15 games were decided by single digits and 10 were won by least two touchdowns, going into Friday's games.

Make that 12 routs after Alabama began by posting a solid 27-6 win over Cincinnati, while Georgia smothered Michigan 34-11, setting up another SEC national championship game and guaranteeing the SEC it's 12 national championship in the last 16 years.

"There's no doubt in my mind they (Cincinnati) belonged in the playoff,'' said Alabama coach Nick Saban, who is now one win away from his 8th national championship (in the last 16 years). "They gave us all we could handle.''

A generous assessment by Saban, who watched his team take the opening kick off, blitz through the Cincinnati defense for an opening drive touchdown and a 7-0 lead, which expanded to 17-3 at the half which quickly turned into a look forward towards next Monday's rematch against Georgia, which all SEC teams knew was coming.

And in that one, it would be fools gold to pick against a Saban coached team which has now beaten Georgia in one national championship game and 3 SEC title games.

How this rematch will play outside of SEC territory is sketchy. I would take the Over/Under on The Bachelor's ratings crushing both the Tide and the Dawgs in the college football lite market of the Northeast.

It also focuses again on the larger issue involving college football and the playoffs: that four teams is too inclusive, with an SEC bias.

The Alabama-Georgia repeat could be the catalyst to move CFB closer to starting the expanded 12 team playoff system that has been proposed.

But after watching the Friday Yawn shows in Dallas and Miami, one conclusion seems obvious: Expand it to 6, 8, 12, 16, 32 teams and it won't make a difference: the Final Four and even the Final 2 will be dominated by SEC.

It really just does mean more in the SEC.