A JERSEY GUY: The Rebuilding of a QB at BC

He came out of the hills of Western Pennsylvania cradled and perhaps haunted by legends.

Names such as Hanratty, Clements and Lujack were part of the Notre Dame heritage he dreamed of while growing up.

Other names, even bigger such, as Namath, Unitas, Marino were part of the football culture he had always known.

And while his future in college or at BC, has yet to be written, it is reasonable to say that coming out of high school, Phil Jurkovec's star gleamed as bright as any quarterback.

Consider this resume at Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pa. a suburb 16 miles north of Pittsburgh.

In his senior season, Jurkovec, who came to BC this winter as a 6-foot-5 inch, 227 pound former 4-star recruit, threw for 3,969 passing yards, 1,211 rushing yards and led his unbeaten team to a state title.

As soon as his last touchdown pass had been thrown, Jurkovec laced up his sneakers and was All-State in basketball.

His future?

He had committed to Notre Dame before his JUNIOR season.

His future at ND?

"He's somebody I would put up against ANY QB I've ever seen,'' said Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, after plucking Jurkovec from a recruiting class which included Trevor Lawrence, who went to Clemson and Justin Fields who was a star at Georgia AND Ohio State.

But hat's where we hit the pause button in this story, which still really has no logical explanation.

Although there are a few clues, one of which an be cryptically explained by a quote that Jurkovec gave to The Athletic last winter when he made the official announcement that he was LEAVING Notre Dame.

"I lost the love for the game,'' he told The Athletic.

Sure there were indicators that the train might be headed in the wrong direction.

After redshirting his freshman season, Jurkovec slid into a depth chart battle with Ian Book, who was not a 4-star recruit and had to prove that he was the ND quarterback of the present, much less the future.

On the ND depth chart, Book was No. 1 and Jurkovec was No. 2, but it was a Tom Brady type gap in the eyes of some of Kelly's staff including former Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long.

The first gap displayed in the spring game of 2019 when Long compared the grasp of knowledge of his two QBs to someone taking advance calculus to someone taking basic algebra.

"I had a terrible game,'' conceded Jurkovec.

Still, Book was more a manager of game plans than a catalyst for success, which came in full view in the middle of last season when Michigan tore apart the Irish 45-14, prompting the often fickle ND fan base to call for a switch at QB.

Kelly would have been willing to do it, but he heard crickets from his coaching staff. Book stayed No. 1 and the Irish didn't lose a game the rest of the season, finishing with a 11-2 record, including a 33-9 rout of Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl game in Orlando.

For Jurkovec, there were few options.

He put himself in the transfer portal and asked for an exemption from the NCAA to play at BC immediately. He enrolled at BC in January and waited.

For new BC coach Jeff Hafley, who came to The Heights from Ohio State, it looked like a gift from the recruiting Gods. A four-star QB, with three years of eligibility possibly remaining

And a QB who ad size, good arm strength and a strong pedigree.

But this was 2020, the year of COVID-19 when nothing made sense, which started for Hafley when spring practice was shut down 10 practices early.

Dealing with the uncertainty of whether the NCAA would grant the waiver--it didn't approve it until a few weeks ago--as well as a depth chart which was incredibly shallow at QB.

Hafley also had to boost the confidence of a QB who wasn't sure of anything.

He saw signs in the spring before practice was shut down.

“I just think from practice one to practice five he looked like a different kid,” said Hafley during a conference call. “He started to get really comfortable with the system and the players and you could start to see some leadership pop out of him.”

And over the past few weeks, as Hafley and BC prepare for a season which is scheduled to begin in a few weeks, Hafley knows what he might have--no QB worries for the next couple of seasons, barring injuries.

He also knows that he has a quarterback who is starting to act like the quarterback of a Power 5 team, even which is in the low end of the pecking order.

Jurkovec also senses the change.

The days of lack of communication or confidence with his offensive coordinator are long gone.

New BC OC Frank Cignetti is letting Jurkovec be what he always wanted--a quarterback. "We're on the same page,'' said Jurkovec.

The uncertainty involving the transfer is rapidly fading.

""I felt a giant weight had been lifted,'' said Jurkovec in a zoom call when his transfer was approved. "There was a lot of stress and anxiety.''

Now there is hope, anticipation about what might happen.

There are still no guarantees that even if the season starts, it will not be shut down quickly.

But what seems obvious and, for some, even hard to believe considering his career path of only a few years ago, Phil Jurkovec has finally left the vast shadow of the Golden Dome and is ready to step into the spotlight once again.