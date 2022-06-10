A Jersey Guy: CFB: Game On?

In a more perfect world, the American Athletic Conference's settlement with Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, allowing them to join the Big 12 next July, should break up the log jam in conference alignment.

Logic would suggest that the Big 12 reach a settlement with Oklahoma and Texas which would allow both schools to join the SEC by next summer as well.

Once that is done, college football can then agree on expanding the playoff system to 12 teams.

Ah, yes, domestic tranquility in college football.

In the words of college football guru, Lee Corso, ""Not so fast, my friend.''

The road block here is the Big 12, which is in the process of hiring a new commissioner, hopefully in the next several week and should be preparing for life with UCF, Cincinnati, Houston and BYU and without Oklahoma and Texas, it's two flagship members.

The Big 12 wants money lots of it--perhaps as much as 100 million from both schools to leave before the end of the 2024 season.

The AAC received $18 million from each of its 3 departing members, but that amount will be spread over 14 years.

Both Texas and Oklahoma have deeper pockets as does the AAC.

Why couldn't such a deal be made with Texas and OU, taking a 100 million, which is only 3 million per school over that period?

The SEC, which wants to be a 16-team mega conference, could direct Commissioner Greg Sankey to contribute as well in an effort to let the SEC get on with ITS business.

Here's my guess. The Big 12, tired of being raided and not respected by its Power 5 brethren and with an outgoing commissioner in Bob Bowlsby, who has public expressed his displeasure with the way the process has worked, WANTS to much up the system.

By doing nothing, the Big 12 can play this season with Texas and Oklahoma, a pair of Top 25 caliber programs and play next year with not only Texas and OU, but four newcomers all who have had nationally ranked programs in recent years.

The Big 12 could flex whatever muscles is has over the next few years, taking a chance that all of it newcomers, as well as Texas and Oklahoma have good seasons.

Add the presence of Baylor, Oklahoma State and Iowa State and you have the potential of a Big 12 with 7 or 8 Top 25 programs.

That would make the conference a major player, which would generate additional income and perhaps CFP Bowl invitations.

Maybe a new commissioner will have a different attitude, especially if it is someone like Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne or Colorado athletic director Rick George, who are reportedly among the leading contenders.

Maybe sanity will prevail and college football can deal with other issues which need to be addressed.

But don't bet on it.