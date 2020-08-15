A JERSEY GUY: If Power 3 Pack it in this fall, spring football might be doomed as well

A general assumption has been that if college football collapses this fall, the movement to switch to a spring season would pick up momentum.

Don't bet on it.

In fact, the odds are starting to increase AGAINST any spring football., if there is NO fall football this year.

""I just don't see how that would work,'' said one CFB official Saturday afternoon. "There just too many problems and even if we did play in the spring, it would affect the fall as well. Do we really want to do that. To me, it's just not worth it.''

Thus far, the Big Ten has been the most vocal conference in talking about playing spring football, with more than a few plans, ranging from beginning in January with training camps to seasons extending until Memorial Day.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 shut down fall operations last week. The other Power 5 conferences, ACC, Big 12 and SEC, have maintained a plan to open their seasons next month.

But on Saturday, there were some troubling signs coming out of Oklahoma, which had a spike in Positive cases among players coming off a week's break from football and interaction with a student body which was beginning the fall semester.

That had both OU coach Lincoln Riley and athletic director Joe Castiglione more than a little worried about proceeding as normal.

If the Big 12 closes its fall football shop, the remaining 5 conferences still continuing football operations are likely to fall in step.

That would close college football for the fall of 2020.

And while, according to one Power 5 coach, putting together some sort of spring season is not that difficult, it would present a challenge to do things together--which has been a key ingredient missing in the CFB world.

Numerous plans have already been discussed.

But with each of those plans, involves shortened seasons in both the fall and spring, as well as an uncertain post season schedule, which would also be curtailed.

Spring football also includes issues involving high quality players not playing because of the upcoming NFL draft. There are countless other issues, the foremost being that to make spring football, all the conferences will have to have some sort of unified plan.

As we have witnessed over the past several weeks, the NCAA and the conferences do not have leadership to put together a plan to agree on a time when to meet for dinner, much less put together a season with playoffs and a championship.

"Look,'' said one CFB official, ""this is changing every day. This season (fall) could disappear in an instant, but we're dealing with ONE issue. COVID-19. If things work out, right now, we can have a playoff with the Three Power 5 leagues involved, we have set times and dates.

"In the spring, we have about 20 issues AS Well as COVID, we have to re do and reschedule anything.

Is it worth it.?

Why not just wait till the summer. Either we will have a vaccine by then or we might just have to live with it. But we will have a full season and not as many scheduling problems.'"