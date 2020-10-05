A JERSEY GUY: Does CFB Need the  Big Ten, Pac-12 This Season?

Now this might sound like blasphemy, but the sounds of silence coming from the Big Ten and Pac-12 are comforting.

This is not to suggest that the world of college football would not be better served if both conferences were playing games right now.

They aren't, which was their choice obviously.

Whether, what is now a two month delay was the right choice remains to be seen.

Both conferences are in the "catch up'' phase.

The Big Ten will begin its season in two weeks.

The Pac 12 on November 6th.

Both conferences are assuming that even with a truncated season, they will be part of the College Football Playoff picture.

That's a big assumption for the Big Ten, and an even larger one for the Pac-12, which will attempt to play 7 conference games in seven weeks.

The only contribution that either conference has given to the college football season thus far has been controversy and chaos because of their decision to suspend their football seasons in August.

Since both leagues reversed themselves with their announcements starting their season?

Crickets.

The Pac-12 made a lame-ass grab for attention over the weekend when it announced the times and dates for its games, on a game day.

That's how NOT to get attention for an announcement.

"The schedule announced today is highlighted by exciting and tough match ups that will showcase the depth of our conference and position our teams well for CFP consideration and post season opportunities,'' said Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott in a release.

One of those games on November 7th is Arizona State at USC at 9am Pacific Coast time.

That time slot was chosen so the Pac-12 and its television network Fox can showcase Fox's 12 pm national slot.

Nothing like having the "student athletes''' in mind when you ask them to get up before dawn on game day to play in a game for television.

But it won't even be a marquee game because USC is only marginally a Top 20 team and Arizona State isn't even ranked.

Although no one will officially say it, the College Football Playoff selection committee should simply slot the Pac-12 in the Fiesta Bowl slot and move on.

If things work out--an Ohio State loss in the Big Ten--it can even offer a Big Ten-Pac-12 Fiesta Bowl match up (The Rose Bowl is unavailable since it will be the site of a CFP semifinal game on January 1.

The bottom line here is that barring some extraordinary efforts be teams from either league, the Big Ten and Pac-12 had their chances to be part of the ENTIRE season and passed on the opportunity.

Late starts should have some consequences, although it would be difficult to exclude an unbeaten 9-0 Big Ten champion from consideration, especially if the Big 12 or ACC lose a game because of COVID-19 issues.

An unbeaten 7-0 Pac-12 team?

Not so much.

For now, and for the next few weeks, we should have a college football season that has more than enough drama, quality teams and highlight moments--without the presence of the Big Ten or Pac-12.