A JERSEY GUY: Big Ten Civil War Continues

What a horrible summer it has been for Big Ten fans and specifically for Ohio State football fans

Consider all the things that have happened to the Buckeyes since the middle of August when the Big Ten voted to shut down football for the fall.

First place votes No. 1 votes in the Pre-season Associated Press college football poll.

Pre-season All American choices and Heisman Trophy favorites.

Continued chatter around Columbus about having not only of having a team of the year, but a potential team for the ages.

A general consensus throughout college football that the Buckeyes are no worse than the second best team in the country, behind pre-season No. 1 choice Clemson.

Decisions made at other levels of football in the state, from high school to college to the NFL to PLAY this season, while the people in Columbus fume.

And now, after still another public announcement by the Big Ten Presidents that the sentiment continued to be overwhelmingly (11-3) against football, we have the President of the United States chatting with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, saying what a wonderful and good, great idea would idea to play football as soon as possible.

It is Presidential Debate season, so why not start with Trump vs. Big Ten Presidents?

This business of the Big Ten's internal strife becoming public is becoming down right silly.

The Presidents don't want to play, their coaches, athletic directors, players and fans do.

Fan-based protests have and are being--Michigan fans are scheduled for a Saturday show--held.

All sorts of ideas (from Thanksgiving to January to now late September, early October---what a novel idea--kick offs) are still being debated.

Throw in the added spice of a Big Ten member, Nebraska, that clearly does not want to be part of the family any longer and you have a squabble where only thing is clear.

NO ONE IS IN CHARGE

The sad part about this battle is that most of it could have been avoided if the Big Ten had simply waited to make ANY decision, gathering as much data as possible, before making a final call on the fall season.

The second dumb move was to even schedule games in early September.

The excuse for that decision was that there were enough holes in a 10 game conference only schedule to allow for postponements.

Right now, the Big Ten could announce it plans to play an 8 game season, starting in the middle of October and ending in the middle of December. \

It could also announce that any such move was subject to changes in the COVID-19 situation as LATE as the middle of October.

Don't expect that to happen any time soon, if at all, but then again.

Instead we have the President of the United State making a blatant campaign move by attempting to entice voters from election battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio--all of which happen to be in the Big Ten footprint.

We have Big Ten coaches saying they are ready to play right now.

We have other Big Ten schools who basically have shut down football and would be hard pressed to be ready by October.

And we have a Commissioner who looks like he should be wearing scuba gear.

The Big Ten used to stand for something in college football.

Now its simply taking a knee, literally and figuratively.

***

Finally, we are in September, which means cooler weather and yes, for the time being, college football.

We got a sampling on Saturday with Central Arkansas beating Austin Peay.

We have a bigger menu this week, but not a full slate.

The big boys--Power 5 conference schools--still have a week to go.

Final COVID-19 numbers will be examined and analyzed.

But until told otherwise, the plan in college football this week is make plans for a season to begin, with all the challenges that remain.

Somehow it seems appropriate that Army and Navy will be the path finders for the 2020 college football season.

Both have intriguing stories to tell-apart from COVID-19 issues.

Army opens its season on Saturday with a home game against Middle Tennessee.

Navy ends the weekend games with a Labor Day night game against BYU.

The Cadets were 5-8 a year ago and are in a rebuilding mode on offense this season, yet they had more difficulty in putting together a full schedule than almost everyone else at the FBS level.

The reason?

Army uses a seldom seen (at this level) Triple option offense which is difficult to prepare for and leave a team battered and bruised after dealing with a series of relentless Cadet blocks.

The risk-reward factor was just not worth it for Power 5 teams such as Pittsburgh and Boston College, who chose to fill their non-conference openings with lower profile opponents such as Austin Peay and Texas State.

Army, as an independent, didn't fill its 12 game schedule until recently, after picking up games against teams as The Citadel, Mercer and Louisiana-Monroe.

Navy, as a member of the American Athletic Conference had enough games to fill its schedule with as many as four non-conference games.

One of those games was against Notre Dame, a Midshipman opponent on a continuous basis since the 1920's.

This year's encounter with the Irish was scheduled to be played in Dublin this week.

But COVID-19 changed that.

With a limitation and restrictions place on their non-conference schedule as part of ND's deal to join the Atlantic Coast Conference on a full time basis for one year. the deal between the two teams couldn't be arranged. It will be picked up again next season.

As a compromise, Navy scheduled BYU, another independent looking for games.

BYU vs. Navy doesn't have quite the flash of ND-Navy, but this has been and will continue to be a season put together and torn apart on the fly.