A JERSEY GUY: Can The Big Ten Play Catch-Up?

There are too many movable parts here to make complete sense of what is happening.

But then again, this is college football in 2020.

Here is what we are looking at.

After examining the situation, not once, but twice, the Big Ten Presidents decided not to play football this fall.

It was a message which was not greeted with any enthusiasm by the athletic directors, coaches, players or fans.

Now, after being under siege for three weeks, these same Big Ten Presidents are seriously considering playing football this fall--but in November, not September, and probably not January, which does remain a possibility.

To understand how the Big Ten put itself into this situation, you have to understand where it came from.

It starts with arrogance, a commodity which the Big Ten has marketed almost proudly for decades.

They are the BIG TEN.

They don't follow trends. They set trends.

All you need to know about the way the conference was run under the powerful guidance of Commissioner Jim Delany, was the move it made when it expanded and broke into two divisions.

LEGENDS AND LEADERS

That should give you a hint.

When this summer began in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten and new commissioner Kevin Warren made it clear that they were in control.

They would create the footprints for a season which was suddenly very much in doubt.

Warren was the new kid on the block filled with Power 5 commissioners such as John Swofford (Atlantic Coast Conference), Bob Bowlsby (Big 12), Greg Sankey (Southeastern Conference) and Larry Scott (Pac-12).

As part of the preparation for this fall, the Commissioners conferred on a regular basis discussing general plans and options for the season.

In late July a weekly meeting concluded with no major announcements expected.

The next day, Warren announced that the Big Ten was going to cut its fall football schedule to only conference games.

None of the other commissioners (other than perhaps Scott) knew it was coming.

So much for communication.

""As much as Mike (former SEC Commissioner Mike Slive) and Jim (Delany) disagreed with each other,''' said one college official who watch much of the by-play over a 20 year period, ""they pretty much knew what the the other guy was doing.''

"In 30 years, I''ve never seen such a contentious atmosphere among the commissioners,'' said one veteran college administrator.

What followed has been chaos, but it also again displayed the Big Ten's character and perhaps a reason why they are now scrambling.

When the Big Ten Presidents--through Warren--made the announcement they were suspending football for the fall, the assumption (by Warren and the Big Ten) was that the other leagues, primarily the ACC, would follow the lead.

The SEC, which remains the prime alpha dog and main competitor with the Big Ten was never part of that equation, but the Big 12 and the Pac-12 were certainly in that category.

According to sources familiar with some of the discussions, the ACC's inclination was to join the Big Ten, although there were pockets of resistance.

But Swofford was in his final season as the ACC commissioner and was also in a heavy courtship with Notre Dame to get the Irish to become a full time (football) for at least one season, if not on a long term basis.

Still, the Big Ten, which 30 years ago had originally rejected offers from Notre Dame as a potential member--a case of arrogance facing off vs. arrogance with neither side blinking--was counting on the ACC vote as a measure of support.

But then Notre Dame told the ACC that if the conference chose not to play football, the Irish would be perfectly happy to remain as an independent.

If the ACC played, then the Irish would strongly consider full time membership (for at least this season).

The ACC folded and the Big Ten was left scratching its head and other body parts when the Big 12 and the SEC and three of the Group of 5 conferences all pushed forward with plans to play this season.

Warren spent a week ducking and dodging questions, with a growing resentment from his ADs, coaches, players and fans who wanted to know how an announcement could be made for playing a season with a completely revised schedule one week, and then suspended the next week.

Instead of getting better, it has gotten progressively worse for the Big Ten, topping off with a decision by eight Nebraska football players to file a law suit against the conference.

That was followed by a coach's zoom meeting in which they discussed plans to play a delayed season--starting Thanksgiving weekend or in January.

Once again, nothing was clear other than that Kevin Warren was very much not in charge of what was happening in the Big Ten, a stark contrast to the iron-grip held by Delany.

As the weekend progressed, there was more chatter of playing a full (or close to one) 10 game conference season, starting in late November and extending into Mid to late January.

That time frame was attractive to the coaches since campuses would basically be closed for the semester, which would allow football teams to be put in a protective "bubble'' on campus without the other students, which was regarded as an additional way of keeping the players "safer'' from COVID-19 infection.

The Big Ten would basically sacrifice its place in this season's CFB Playoff picture, but simply playing a season is regarded as enough of an enticement by the Presidents to quiet the grumblings of the coaches, players and parents.

It is a scenario which has many pros and cons.

Imagine an opening weekend of the Big Ten season with Ohio State Michigan as its kickoff game.

It could play a Big Ten championship game in the Rose Bowl in February or even issue a challenge to the winner of the CFB playoffs.

Anything seems possible.

For this to happen, however, the Big Ten Presidents must do a pivot and Warren's credibility as commissioner would be severely damaged.

But the Big Ten would indeed be creating, rather than following someone's footprints.