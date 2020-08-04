A JERSEY GUY: Is Big Ten Ready to Pull Plug on CFB  season?

The trouble spots appeared all over the Big Ten territory and in various stages. There was trouble and uncertainty about college FB life in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the other Power 5 conferences made plans and announcements with schedules and other items, the Big Ten, other than making an initial announcement about cutting the 2020 schedule to conference games only, remained mute.

That is not to say that new Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been inactive. Quite the contrary.

On Monday numerous sources throughout the Big Ten reported that an announcement was expected in the next few days regarding this season, with two options.

1. Push back the start of the season until the third or last week in September and postpone the start of practice until the last week in August.

2. Shut down football for the ENTIRE 2020 season.

And as Monday faded into Tuesday, there was a growing sentiment that the Big Ten will simply shut down the season. with the announcement expected in the next few days.

It remains a fluid situation, with Warren, exploring all his options, including direct imput from Big Ten players.

Stay tuned.