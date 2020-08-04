TMG Sports
A JERSEY GUY: Is Big Ten Ready to Pull Plug on CFB  season?

Mark Blaudschun

The trouble spots appeared all over the Big Ten territory and in various stages. There was trouble and uncertainty about college FB life in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the other Power 5 conferences made plans and announcements with schedules and other items, the Big Ten, other than making an initial announcement about cutting the 2020 schedule to conference games only, remained mute.

That is not to say that new Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren  has been inactive. Quite the contrary.

On Monday numerous sources throughout the Big Ten reported that an announcement was expected in the next few days regarding this season, with two options.

1. Push back the start of the season until the third or  last week in September and postpone the start of practice until the last week in August.

2. Shut down football for the ENTIRE 2020 season.

And as Monday faded into Tuesday, there was a growing sentiment that the Big Ten will simply shut down the season. with the announcement expected in the next few days.

It remains a fluid situation, with Warren, exploring all his options, including direct imput from Big Ten players.

Stay tuned.

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: The Frustrations of a FB Coach in the COVID-19 Era

UConn coach Randy Edsall is dealing with preparing for a football season with  COVID-19 restrictions. It is not easy.

Mark Blaudschun

Players and their families, coaches and school officials, must ultimately decide how much risk--if any--they are willing to accept to play in 2020

Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY: ACC Could be Releasing Scheduling Dates Soon

The ACC football season begins five weeks from Monday, which means the schedule dates should be released soon.

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY:  Why CFB Won't Work This Fall

College football now has plans in to play games this fall, but playing them will be tougher than scheduling them, but if there are games played,  Notre Dame on Labor Day night is very possible.

Mark Blaudschun

Irish-ACC Alliance Makes Perfect Sense in This Covid-19 Storm

To keep its national championship goal alive, Notre Dame needed this one-year deal with the ACC.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY:   CFB leadership lacking unity

College football is suffering from a breakdown in commmunication at the highest levels

Mark Blaudschun

Lou Henson, 88: An Illini Legend for Far More than Basketball Success

Henson made Illinois a force as a coach. And remained a beloved ambassador in retirement.

Herb Gould

The SEC would be giving up 12 high profile games with ACC and Big 12 opponents in order to play a 10-game conference-only schedule

Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY: A Legacy Move For Swofford

John Swofford wanted his last move as ACC commissioner to be a big one. It may be.

Mark Blaudschun

With College Football, and This Whole Virus Thing, Still a Lot to Learn

What looked like a positive step, the return of baseball, quickly looks risky.

Herb Gould