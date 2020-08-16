A JERSEY GUY: A CFB Season On The Brink

At various stops across the Big Ten, ranging from Lincoln, Nebraska to Ann Arbor Michigan to Columbus, Ohio to State College, Pa. football practice of some kind continues.

At various stops across the Atlantic Coast Conference, ranging from Pittsburgh, Pa to Chapel Hill, N.C. to Chestnut Hill, Mas. football practice of some kind is continues.

At this point of the summer, with any scheduled games still almost a month away, WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE BIG TEN AND ACC, SEC and Big 12 in the way football coaches are conducting their business on campus?

"No difference,'' said one ACC coach.

Yet the Big Ten--along with its pilot fish partner The Pac-12--has shut down football operations for the season, while the ACC, Big 12 and SEC continue to prepare for a season which many observers still insist will not occur.

Which begs a question which has turned the Big Ten into a "traffic accident'' as one collegiate administrator described it, with turmoil and uncertainty about a decision, which ultimately may prove to be the correct one.

The question which has caused the turmoil is Why Now? What was the hurry to not only close the door, but lock it.

Would things have been any different in the Big 10 this morning if Commissioner Kevin Warren had followed the path of his conference brethren that said we are continuing to prepare for the season right now, but that is no guarantee we will not change our position?

The argument you hear from football coaches and college officials is that the players are safer in a team environment than they would be at home or without the daily supervision which has been created in all athletic departments.

A prime example of that is what happened at Oklahoma where football coach Lincoln Riley gave his team a week off to either go home or simply get away from the restrictive measure created in the athletic department.

Nine OU players tested positive, which poses a rhetorical question. Had the players stayed within the football program umbrella, how many tests would have been positive?

As fall semester classes begin, there are going to be more positive tests among the football players.

No one is disputing that.

"We keep a pretty tight reign on the players,''' said one ACC coach. :"And our players have been good, but one of our QB's said that with the students back, the bars and restaurants were packed.''

With classes beginning--although many teams are having their players take on-line courses-there are going to be more issues and cases for the next few weeks.

There also could be more breakthroughs in testing such as happened over the weekend, which shortened and cheapened the testing process, making it more feasible to test once, twice or even three times a week.

But the problem in the Big Ten and elsewhere in college football is as much communication as anything.

One ACC team held a team meeting with the medical staff explaining the basic elements of COVID-19 testing, which prompted a response from several players, "How can we believe what you are telling us.''.

Considering that the medical opinions offered have ranged from "extremely dangerous to play"" (coming from the NCAA doctors) to "it can be controlled'' coming from the ACC doctors, the lack of trust is understandable.

The next several days will be pivotal in the direction the college football season takes, but it is still not deadline time.

College football could have given itself even more time if it had simply shut down ALL operations for the remainder of the summer, scheduled a restart after Labor Day, with a scheduled start of a two month season in October and November.

That could have worked and still can work. But for a variety of reasons, most of them fueled by financial considerations and worries, most conferences ignored that.

Games are scheduled to start on Labor Day weekend and are spread through early and mid September.

Which brings us back to the Big Ten, which has prided itself on being proactive rather than reactive in collegiate matters.

Shutting down football for the fall may eventually prove to be the right move, but in terms of timing in the eyes of many of its players and coaches and their families it was the wrong time to make it.