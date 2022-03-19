Skip to main content
A Jersey Guy: 2nd Round Picks

A Jersey Guy: 2nd Round Picks

Bracket busters diminish?

Mike Krzyzewski, who has 1,196 wins and five national championships, will coach his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday night against North Carolina. Photo by Jim Dedmond/USA Today.

Bracket busters diminish?

After a rocky first round in which two of  our  tournament favorites, Kentucky and Iowa both went down, we move on with our second round choices.

We finished the first round with a so-so 23-9 record.

Let's move on to the battle for the Sweet 16

West Regional

1. Gonzaga over Memphis--A challenge for the Zags, but in the end, Gonzaga moves on.

2. Arkansas over New Mexico State--New Mexico State had its 12 vs. 5 upset special moment over UConn, but Razorbacks are too talented

. 3. Texas Tech over Notre Dame--Irish eyes not smiling after dealing with Tech defense.

4. Duke over Michigan State--Last epic battle between Izo and Coach K and Coach K wins--barely.

East  Regional

1. Baylor over North Carolina--Bears won't be overwhelmed by Carolina blue blitz.

2. Saint Mary's over UCLA--WCC better than Pac-12 this year.

3. Purdue over Texas-Big 12 better than Big 10 this year.

4. Murray State over St. Peters--Murray State is good and just as hungry as St. Peters.

South Regional

1. Arizona over TCU--Wildcats still on cruise control and Frogs won's slow them down.

2. Houston over Illinois--Houston gets no respect, but making it to Sweet 16 will do it.

3. Tennessee over Michigan--Volunteers best chance to carry SEC flag to New Orleans.

4. Villanova over Ohio State--Nova too experienced, too well coached to get stunned by the up and down Buckeyes.

Midwest Regional

1.  Kansas over Creighton--Kansas is good and healthy, Creighton is good, but not healthy.

2. Providence over Richmond-Friars got a break when Richmond upset Iowa. PC won't let that happen again.

3. Wisconsin over Iowa State--Lunch bucket match up, toss up.

4. Auburn over Miami--Miami is more talented and can win,... but we think  Auburn will be focused enough to hold on for the win.

 

