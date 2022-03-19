A Jersey Guy: 2nd Round Picks

After a rocky first round in which two of our tournament favorites, Kentucky and Iowa both went down, we move on with our second round choices.

We finished the first round with a so-so 23-9 record.

Let's move on to the battle for the Sweet 16

West Regional

1. Gonzaga over Memphis--A challenge for the Zags, but in the end, Gonzaga moves on.

2. Arkansas over New Mexico State--New Mexico State had its 12 vs. 5 upset special moment over UConn, but Razorbacks are too talented

. 3. Texas Tech over Notre Dame--Irish eyes not smiling after dealing with Tech defense.

4. Duke over Michigan State--Last epic battle between Izo and Coach K and Coach K wins--barely.

East Regional

1. Baylor over North Carolina--Bears won't be overwhelmed by Carolina blue blitz.

2. Saint Mary's over UCLA--WCC better than Pac-12 this year.

3. Purdue over Texas-Big 12 better than Big 10 this year.

4. Murray State over St. Peters--Murray State is good and just as hungry as St. Peters.

South Regional

1. Arizona over TCU--Wildcats still on cruise control and Frogs won's slow them down.

2. Houston over Illinois--Houston gets no respect, but making it to Sweet 16 will do it.

3. Tennessee over Michigan--Volunteers best chance to carry SEC flag to New Orleans.

4. Villanova over Ohio State--Nova too experienced, too well coached to get stunned by the up and down Buckeyes.

Midwest Regional

1. Kansas over Creighton--Kansas is good and healthy, Creighton is good, but not healthy.

2. Providence over Richmond-Friars got a break when Richmond upset Iowa. PC won't let that happen again.

3. Wisconsin over Iowa State--Lunch bucket match up, toss up.

4. Auburn over Miami--Miami is more talented and can win,... but we think Auburn will be focused enough to hold on for the win.