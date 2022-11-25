A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 13
Last chance dances
It would be easy to surrender and say, wait till next year. But we won't do that--yet, so here's our final push for respectability.
The Picks
OHIO STATE minus 7.5 vs. Michigan.
Buckeyes on a mission and Michigan won't get in the way. They cover
OHIO STATE VS. Michigan, O/U 56.
Don't know how many points Michigan can score. Take Under.
ALABAMA minus 22.5 vs. Auburn
Roll Tide. They cover by halftime.
ALABAMA vs. Auburn, O/U 50
Take over.
USC vs. Notre Dame O/U 64.5
USC can score on anyone, NDame showing signs of life, but plays defense. Taking Un der..
CINCINNATI minus 1 over Tulane
Bearcats won't lose at home.
Last week: 1-5
RECORD FOR SEASON ATS: 26-44-2
HOME TEAA IN CAPS