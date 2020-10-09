SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneTony BarnhartMark Blaudschunherb-gouldTMG Maven
Search

A JERSEY GUY Pick Six, Week 5

Mark Blaudschun

The Games

North Carolina State at Virginia, O/U 59.5

Miami at Clemson, -14

Tennessee at Georgia, O/U 43

Alabama at Mississippi, O/U 70

FSU at Notre Dame, -20.5

LSU at Missouri, plus 18

The Picks

NC State at Virginia--NC State and Virginia are both better than projected, but the Cavaliers defense is tough enough to prevent this from being a Big 12 type shootout.  Take the under.

Virginia 28, NC State 21

Miami at Clemson--A legitimate ACC showdown between Top 10 teams. Or is it? Is Miami for real?

We say they are (sort of). Taking the  Canes', getting 14 points.

Clemson 27, MIami 17

Tennessee at Georgia--Georgia is real folks. Tennessee is showing signs of life. But no one in the country can match the Georgia defense. Taking the Under.

Georgia 24, Tennessee 10

Alabama at Mississippi--Lane Kiffin has  brought excitement to the Ole Miss offense, but Alabama is still Alabama, which means a wild-west shootout right?  Sort of. Nick Saban's guys will score at will, but 70 is a lot. Taking the Under.

Alabama 49, Ole Miss 20

Florida State at Notre Dame--ND hasn't played in three weeks. FSU hasn't played well all season, but with  new starting QB  and some ND rust, taking a chance this game will be competitive. Taking FSU and the points.

Notre Dame 31,  FSU 17

LSU at Missouri--Game was originally scheduled to be played in Baton Rouge at night, but Hurricane Delta changed that to an 11 am kickoff at Missouri. LSU won't wake up until the third quarter. Taking Mizzou and the points.

LSU 28, Missouri 20

Last week: 4-1-1

Season to Date: 13-10-1

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tennessee at Georgia, Florida at Texas A&M highlight an SEC schedule that may include a lot of rain.

Tennessee at Georgia, Florida at Texas A&M highlight an SEC schedule that may include a lot of rain.

Tony Barnhart

The Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 5

Miami-Clemson, SEC intrigues, ND return on tap Saturday

Herb Gould

ACC Has Reached a Pinnacle It May Never See Again

With four Top 10 teams, ACC football is on the upswing, but it could be short lived.

Mark Blaudschun

After losing 52-24 to Alabama, Aggies get another shot at a Top Five team in Florida

After losing 52-24 to Alabama, Aggies get another shot at a Top Five team in Florida

Tony Barnhart

Notre Dame-Clemson Watch: Week 5

Irish return vs. FSU, Clemson faces Miami test

Herb Gould

Playoff Signs: It Just Means More SEC Teams. Again.

Messy Big 12, delayed Big Ten & Pac-12 point to two SEC teams in playoff.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: Does CFB Need the Big Ten, Pac-12 This Season?

We are three full weeks into the college football season without the Pac-12 and Big Ten.

Mark Blaudschun

TMG's Newsmaker of the Week: SMU Campus Police

SMU campus police clear student section for not taking virus precautions

Herb Gould

Luicci's College Football Plus: Week 4 Recap

Big 12 Race Suddenly Has A Dramatically New Look

Tom Luicci

The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 4

Texas, Oklahoma Face Major Tests As The Big 12 Race Heats Up

Tom Luicci