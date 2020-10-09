A JERSEY GUY Pick Six, Week 5

The Games

North Carolina State at Virginia, O/U 59.5

Miami at Clemson, -14

Tennessee at Georgia, O/U 43

Alabama at Mississippi, O/U 70

FSU at Notre Dame, -20.5

LSU at Missouri, plus 18

The Picks

NC State at Virginia--NC State and Virginia are both better than projected, but the Cavaliers defense is tough enough to prevent this from being a Big 12 type shootout. Take the under.

Virginia 28, NC State 21

Miami at Clemson--A legitimate ACC showdown between Top 10 teams. Or is it? Is Miami for real?

We say they are (sort of). Taking the Canes', getting 14 points.

Clemson 27, MIami 17

Tennessee at Georgia--Georgia is real folks. Tennessee is showing signs of life. But no one in the country can match the Georgia defense. Taking the Under.

Georgia 24, Tennessee 10

Alabama at Mississippi--Lane Kiffin has brought excitement to the Ole Miss offense, but Alabama is still Alabama, which means a wild-west shootout right? Sort of. Nick Saban's guys will score at will, but 70 is a lot. Taking the Under.

Alabama 49, Ole Miss 20

Florida State at Notre Dame--ND hasn't played in three weeks. FSU hasn't played well all season, but with new starting QB and some ND rust, taking a chance this game will be competitive. Taking FSU and the points.

Notre Dame 31, FSU 17

LSU at Missouri--Game was originally scheduled to be played in Baton Rouge at night, but Hurricane Delta changed that to an 11 am kickoff at Missouri. LSU won't wake up until the third quarter. Taking Mizzou and the points.

LSU 28, Missouri 20

Last week: 4-1-1

Season to Date: 13-10-1