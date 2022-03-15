A Jersey Guy: Our NCAA Picks

Ok.

Let's gi

But we will do it in stages, picking the games only the first round games this time. We will pick up second round games on Saturday.

First Four

Texas Southern over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi-Texas Southern Is a SWAC regular in NCAA tournament play.

Indiana over Wyoming--Indiana showed some signs of life in Big Ten tournament, Texas A&M deserved this spot more than Wyoming.

Bryant over Wright State--Bryant's Peter Kiss is fun to watch. Wright State just happy to be here, which isn't enough.

Rutgers over Notre Dame--Rutgers can beat anybody (and has pretty much showed it) in the Big Ten. ND has a win over Kentucky, but not much more and is pretty thin beyond the starting five. That's not enough.

West Regional

Gonzaga over Georgia State-Gonzaga is not Virginia and Georgia State is not UMBC. No 16 over 1 upset here.

Memphis over Boise State--Boise is a better team, but Memphis may have more talent, which will show up in Portland.

UConn over New Mexico State--Huskies won't win the NCAA tournament, but they seldom lose first round games.

Arkansas over Vermont (OT)--Was very tempted to pick a Vermont team that is fun to watch and dangerous and confident, but Arkansas has too much talent

Rutgers over Alabama--Tide loves shooting those threes. RU won't let that happen.

Texas Tech over Montana State--No one in country plays better defense than Tech.

Davidson over Michigan State--Best coaching match up of first round with Bobby McKillop matching Tom Izzo. Edge this time to McKillop.

Duke over Cal State-Fullerton--Coach K farewell tour starts with a W.

East Regional

Baylor over Norfolk State--Injury riddled national champions begin their title defense run with a romp.

Marquette over North Carolina--Tar Heels too inconsistent and Marquette redshirt freshman Justin Lewis will steal the show in the opener.

Saint Mary's over Indiana--Saint Mary's beat Gonzaga, handling Indiana will be easier.

UCLA over Akron--Dangerous game for UCLA if the Bruins come into this game looking too far ahead. Mick Cronin won't let them do that.

Virginia Tech over Texas--Tech proved how good it is by beating Duke to win ACC tournament , and is genuine Sweet 16 sleeper.

Purdue over Yale-Would love to see an Ivy upset, but Purdue is too good and is on a mission after squandering its Big Ten title hopes.

Murray State over USF--Murray State is really good and has the best record (30-2) in the tournament, but beating USF will be a chore.

Kentucky over St. Peters--Wildcats are ready for a Final Four run.

South Regional

Arizona over Bryant--Wildcats will put an end to this one early.

Seton Hall over TCU--Toss up game, Seton Hall has been hot down the stretch--ignore the UConn loss.

Houston over UAB--No one has given Houston much respect this season, which is mistake.

Illinois over Chattanooga--Watching Kofi Cockburn take over games is fun, but it won't be for Chattanooga.

Colorado State over Michigan--MWC is getting lot of respect this year and Colorado State is a key reason.

Tennessee over Longwood--Vols are on a role and play great defense. Watch out.

Loyola (Chicago) over Ohio State--Buckeyes too inconsistent, Loyola has straightened itself after mid-season dip.

Villanova over Delaware-Wildcats as a "sleeper'' as a No. 2 pick? The trip starts against Delaware.

Midwest Region

Kansas over Texas Southern--Jayhawks wrap things up by halftime.

Creighton over San Diego State--Creighton surprised lots of people by making it to the Big East tournament finals. They are dangerous.

Iowa over Richmond--Hawkeyes are on a roll, while Richmond is a last minute invitee to the dance.

Providence over South Dakota State--We do this with trepidation since PC has had problems with first round games.

Iowa State over LSU--LSU has more talent, but is down a coach. Iowa State will grind to victory.

Wisconsin over Colgate--Wisconsin will go as far as Johnny Davis can carry the Badgers, which is to the second round at least.

Miami over USC--Mirror image teams, who are capable of better things. Miami in a coin toss.

Auburn over Jackson State--Auburn happy to be out of SEC challenge rounds rolls to an easy win.