A Jersey Guy: Sweet 16 picks
After another mediocre (10-6) round, we stagger into the Sweet 16 like the once mighty Big B\Ten which started with 9 teams and is down to Michigan, an 11 seed.
We are a very average 33-15 for the tournament.
But we carry on.
East Regional
North Carolina over UCLA--Blue blooded match up in Philadelphia. We like the Tar Heels in overtime.
Purdue over Saint Peters--Midnight for the Peacocks. Purdue is just too...too much of everything, including smart enough not to be overconfident.
West Regional
Gonzaga over Arkansas--Arkansas is a mini version of Memphis, but the Zags will be focused.
Texas Tech over Duke-Sorry Coach K. Tech is just a monster on defense and this is a bad match up for the Devils.
South Regional
Houston over Arizona--Houston continues to make statements without getting respect. This will get everyone's attention.
Villanova over Michigan-Villanova may be the best TEAM in the tournament and Jay Wright can now pick up the tag of best active coach in college basketball.
Midwest Regional
Kansas over Providence--Friars have had a great run, but Kansas is a bad match up for Coach Ed Cooley's team.
Miami over Iowa State--Hurricane season in March? What a thing.