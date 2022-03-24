A Jersey Guy: Sweet 16 picks

After another mediocre (10-6) round, we stagger into the Sweet 16 like the once mighty Big B\Ten which started with 9 teams and is down to Michigan, an 11 seed.

We are a very average 33-15 for the tournament.

But we carry on.

East Regional

North Carolina over UCLA--Blue blooded match up in Philadelphia. We like the Tar Heels in overtime.

Purdue over Saint Peters--Midnight for the Peacocks. Purdue is just too...too much of everything, including smart enough not to be overconfident.

West Regional

Gonzaga over Arkansas--Arkansas is a mini version of Memphis, but the Zags will be focused.

Texas Tech over Duke-Sorry Coach K. Tech is just a monster on defense and this is a bad match up for the Devils.

South Regional

Houston over Arizona--Houston continues to make statements without getting respect. This will get everyone's attention.

Villanova over Michigan-Villanova may be the best TEAM in the tournament and Jay Wright can now pick up the tag of best active coach in college basketball.

Midwest Regional

Kansas over Providence--Friars have had a great run, but Kansas is a bad match up for Coach Ed Cooley's team.

Miami over Iowa State--Hurricane season in March? What a thing.