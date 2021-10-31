College FB Plus: The waiting (and rating) game begins

Let's get it on.

After two months of posturing and campaigning and yes, performing, college football is ready for its prime time show.

The first episode will be presented on Tuesday night, when the College Football Playoff Selection committee announces its first rankings of the 2021 season.

The math is simple--the first four teams will meet in thane CFP semifinals in the Orange and Cotton Bowls on New Year's Eve, with the two winners playing for the national championship in Indianapolis on January 10.

Everything else is for show.

The key ingredient on Tuesday is Cincinnati.

Will the Bearcats, the top ranked Group of 5 team, and No. 2 in the AP poll, be in the Top 5 in Tuesday's rankings, which have the only real meaning?

There is some question about that because Cincinnati has won, but hardly has been dominating the past two weeks in victories over Navy and Tulane, a pair of sub .500 American Athletic Conference opponents.

The only mortal lock is that No. 1 Georgia will be No. 1 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs continue to take care of business with a solid 34-7 spanking of Southeastern Conference rival Florida on Saturday.

Other contenders for the Final Four slot-Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan State--all took care of business over the weekend--and are also waiting to see their rankings.

Although there are still a month of regular season games remaining, it becomes more difficult to move in and out of the Final Four once the imprints of the first rankings have been released, particularly with a team such as Cincinnati, which doesn't have any marquee match ups remaining on its schedule.

Using that as a measuring stick it is imperative that Cincinnati be in the Top 4 on Tuesday night.

Let the politicking for position begin, although some coaches try to camouflage it.

""The goal just is to win the game,'' said Ohio State coach Ryan Day after watching the Buckeyes post a solid, but not overwhelming 33-24 victory over Penn State on Saturday night. ""We're not trying to get style points in the game game against Penn State. That's not how it works. You got to just win the game and we did that by kicking (four) field goals.''

With one loss already, Ohio State has no wiggle room but Day also wanted to make his style points assessment as well.

"Penn State, to me, is one of the better defenses in the country and a really strong team year in and year out, and I think this was a gritty win,'' Day said. "To win the way we did, not even playing our best ball and converting down in the red zone, it says a lot of where we are and how well we've played over the last month.''

Let's see what happens on Tuesday.

***

Who's Hot

Michigan State

The Spartans came back from a 30-14 deficit against Michigan to pull off a 37-33 win over the Wolverines to improve to 8-0 for the first time since 2015.

Included in the sizzling category are Michigan State coach Mel Tucker, who should find him near the top of LSU coaching search lists and running back Kenneth Walker III who ran for 193 yards, scored 5 TDs and should be appearing on numerous Heisman lists as well.

Notre Dame

Don't look now, but the Irish are a solid 7-1 following a 44-34 win over North Carolina, remain a long shot contender for the Final Four and could finish with an 11-1 record, with Navy, Virginia, Georgia Tech and Stanford remaining.

Auburn

The Tigers looked like road kill earlier in the season following losses to Penn State and Georgia, but they have bounced back nicely, including a solid 31-20 win over Ole Miss on Saturday night, which upped their record to 6-2. If they can knock off a road win at Texas A&M on Saturday, a home regular season ending meeting with Alabama becomes very intriguing.

Will Rogers

The Miss State QB was nearly perfect in Miss State''s 31-17 win over Kentucky on Saturday night, completing 36 of 39 passes for 344 yards....but only 1 TD? What's that's all about?

Wake Forest

The Rodney Dangerfield (Google it) of college football. The Deacs' keep winning games in impressive ways and keep knocking on the Top 10 door (Name me any other ACC unbeaten team that wouldn't be in the Top 10 nine weeks into the season?

Same Hartman (24 of 37, 402 yards, 3 TDs) in a 45-7 win over Duke is the QB who no one (or very few people) know about and so is Wake coach Dave Clawson, who doesn't appear to be on any list at LSU or USC or anywhere else. Strange?

Who's Not

Boston College

The Eagles started the season 4-0 and had great aspirations for very good things to become, even with the season-ending loss to QB Phil Jurkovic. But following a 21-6 loss at Syracuse on Saturday, Coach Jeff Hafley's team is taking on water with an 0-4 ACC record which could just as easily--Virginia Tech, at Georgia Tech, FSU and Wake Forest--turn into 4-8 as 8-4.

Iowa

Remember when Iowa was a Top 5 team and looked like the class of the Big 10 after a win over Penn State?

No. Well it did actually happen, but now the Hawkeyes are 3-2 n the Big Ten following a 27-7 loss at Wisconsin, which was down right embarrassing considering the Hawkeyes were ranked No. 9.

Jim Harbaugh

Coach khaki pants has stains again, after watching his Michigan team blow a 30-14 lead at No. 8 Michigan State and lose another key game to a Michigan rival.

Michigan and Harbaugh do fine against the rest of the world of college football, but when it comes to the Wolverines main competition, but against rivals such as Michigan State, and Ohio State, Harbaugh is a woeful 3-9.

Against AP Top 10 teams, Harbaugh's teams are 2-i13, which is a stark contrast to the 54-10 record against teams ranked 11-25.

Play it Forward

(Key games coming up this weekend)`

LSU at Alabama--Should be a walk over for Tide, but...

Wake Forest at North Carolina--Looks like a trap game for Wake which has visions of an unbeaten season and the ACC title.

Auburn at Texas A&M--Winner alive in the SEC West