College Football Plus: Let the playoffs begin

The time to acquire style points in the CFP playoff race is now coming to an end.

Which in a perfect college football world is at should be. Championships and playoff spots should be ultimately decided on the field.

This weekend was the last full slate of games in which teams could show their wares to the often fickle, sometimes unexplainable CFP selection committee.

And it was quite a show.

No. 1 Georgia continued to widen the perception--if not reality--gap with the rest of the field by rolling past another challenger, Tennessee, 41-17 to finish a perfect regular Southeastern Conference season.

The Bulldogs will rest--if not relax--the next two weeks against Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech--before returning to Atlanta for a presumed showdown with Alabama for the SEC title.

Coach Kirby Smart's team doesn't need style points. The Bulldogs, barring stunning upsets the next two weeks, can probably lose to Alabama and STILL make the Final Four.

There is a reason for that.

There are the Dawgs and maybe Alabama and then there is chaos, which was triggered by the carnage in the Big 12 and the usual assortment of head-scratching events throughout the country.

Let's s start with the Big 12 where all the people on and off the committee who said that Oklahoma was over rated now have empirical evidence.

The Sooners' 27-14 loss at Baylor on Saturday exposed some weaknesses and basically knocked OU out of the CFP picture, barring a series of major upsets. It also sent the Big 12 champion to a Sugar Bowl slot.

Ohio State looks like the best in the Big Ten, but must take care of Michigan State and Michigan in the next two weeks and then a suddenly revived Wisconsin looks like a challenge.

Coach Ryan Day's team still must worry about Oregon, the only team to beat the Buckeyes, but Ducks continue to look vulnerable.

The bottom line: with a couple of weeks remaining in the regular season, the No. 1 slot is Georgia's to lose and there aren't many viable challengers on the leader board.

***

Biggest Flops

It's not too early to talk about some of the biggest disappointments.

American Athletic Conference

Navy.

The Middies have been inconsistent at best the last few years, 3-10 in 2018 to 11-2 in 2019 to 5-7 last season. This year? 2-7 thus far and Army still on the horizon. Not good for Coach Ken Niutumatolo whose seat is very warm indeed.

Atlantic Coast Conference

Clemson, with three losses, might be a quick pick, but North Carolina, a pre-season Top 10 team, stuck in a 5-5 rut is the easy choic.

Big 12

Texas is the runaway winner or loser.

Longhorns latest fiasco was on Saturday night against Kansas, which was the Longhorns 6th consecutive loss and leaves them at mind-boggling 4-6 in Steve Sarkasian's first year in Austin

Big Ten

Indiana

Hoosiers were regarded as pre season Top 20 pick and a sleeper in the tough Big Ten East.

A sleep is the better fit, with an 0-7 record in the conference and 2-8 overall.

Pac 12

USC

Not much was expected, so its tough to come up short, but USC's early collapse and continued failures have kept much of the focus on the Trojans. UCLA remains a work in progress under Chip Kelly and the coaching fiascos in the state of Washington are fertile areas of debate.

SEC

Florida.

What is going on with the Gators and coach Dan Mullen. Losing at South Carolina is bad enough, but in a fourth quarter shootout with Samford to stay above .500?

***

Fenway Bound?

Boston College's 41-30 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday made the Eagles' bowl eligible with a 6-4 record. The most logical choice would be the newly minted Fenway Bowl, which will be played in Fenway Park on the morning of Dec. 29th against an American Athletic Conference team (most likely Memphis or East Carolina.

But that's probably only a sure thing if the Eagles lose their final two games against Florida State and Wake Forest or split the games.

An 8-4 season is still possible--that hasn't happened to the Eagles since 2009--and there is an outside shot BC could be headed to the Holiday Bowl in San Diego or the Sun Bowl in El Paso against a Pac-12 team.

A UCLA-BC bowl game would draw the most attention since former BC athletic director Martin Jarmond, who hired BC coach Jeff Hafley, now fills that role with the Bruins.

****

Heisman Race

Right now there is NO clear cut front runner, which is amazing considering we are closing in on the third weekend in November.

And with that in mind, it seems also clear that the final decision will not be made until the conference championship games are played in the first week in December.

Contenders?

Plenty of them.

1. Alabama QB Bryce Young--No Bama QB has ever won Heisman, but Young, a freshman, could be the guy if Bama wins the SEC title

2. Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud-Another freshman QB who needs his team to win its conference championship.

3. Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker --Long shot who also needs his team to

Pittsburgh QB Ken Pickett--Great numbers, but Panthers need to be ACC champion.

5. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder. Has great numbers, but Bearcats need to reach Final Four.

Play it Forward

(Key games this weekend)

Michigan State at Ohio State--CFP elimination game

Wake Forest at Clemson--Winner front runner Atlantic Division.

Virginia at Pittsburgh--Pitt clinches Coastal with a victory.

Oregon at Utah--Oregon loss eliminates Ducks from Final Four, a win means they will probably have to do it again in two weeks in the Pac-12 title game.