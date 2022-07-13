A Jersey Guy: Let's Play Some FB

Summer is almost over (in the world of college football.

We had fun with NIL and transfer portal stories.

We were overwhelmed by conference reconfiguration tales

Conference media days are upon us, summer training camp after that, and finally the opening of the 2022 college football season.

It projects as an epic season in so many ways with so many new faces in new places.

Each week through the remainder of the summer, we will give you factoids to ponder and what to expect during the season.

Let's start with some basics:

With coaching changes and transfer portal moves playing a key role here are the Top 5 programs to watch closely.

1. USC--Lincoln Riley's arrival as coach could mean a major upsurge for Trojans, sooner rather than later.

Riley left Oklahoma in a rebuilding mode because he took lots of the Sooners' talent with him to USC.

2. Notre Dame--Marcus Freeman is the new coach. Three other coaches who made their head coaching debuts in South Bend without HC experience: Gerry Faust, Bob Davie, Charlie Weiss. Irish season opener at Ohio State.

3. LSU--Brian Kelly jumped from Notre Dame to Tigerland and should have no restrictions on what he can do. The last three coaches at LSU--Nick Saban, Les Miles and Ed Orgeron all won national championships.

4. Michigan--Wolverines won their first Big Ten title since 2003 last season. Was it a one-year aberration for Jim Harbaugh or a return to the old time Big Ten glory days for the Wolverines?

5 Texas--Year 2 for Steve Sarkasian, with mega recruit Arch Manning due to arrival next fall. Nothing less than 8 or 9 victories will quiet the hungry Longhorn base that is tired of being also rans. Alabama comes to Austin, Sept. 10.

***

Opening weekend season busters?

Sept 3. Cincinnati at Arkansas--Opening loss by Cincinnati will knock the Bearcats out of any CFP playoff consideration.

Sept. 3--Notre Dame at Ohio State--Loss for either team will be damaging, but if Ohio State loses at home?

Sept 3--Oregon vs. Georgia (in Atlanta)--Not many people expect Oregon to handle the Dawgs--especially in Atlanta. But if anyone knows the Bulldog defense its' the Ducks new coach, Dan Lanning, who was the Dawgs DC last season. Former Auburn QB Bo Nix also knows Georgia well.

If the Dawgs win or win easily, we could be looking at another Alabama (Nick Saban) vs. Georgia (Kirby Smart) showdown in the post season.

Sept. 3-Utah at Florida--Utah is pre-season favorite to win the Pac-12. Florida has a new coach in Billy Napier. A Gator win would create havoc in the Pac-12, especially if Oregon loses to Georgia.

***

Did you know that North Carolina State QB Devin Leary threw 35 TD passes last season and has four offensive linemen returning for protection this season and is coming off a win over Clemson a year ago. Can you say ACC sleeper?

Did you know that Nebraska (3-9) has a new offensive coordinator in Mark Whipple, who coaches a QB named Kenny Pickett at Pitt last season when the Panthers won the ACC title. The Huskers also have a new QB from Texas named Casey Thompson. And seven of their losses were by 7 points or less.

Can you say Big Ten sleeper?

Did you know that Miami has its third new head coach in the last six seasons, but maybe Oregon import (and Miami alum) Mario Cristobal might get it right. Cristobal appears to have the right staff in new OC Josh Gatis (from Michigan) and veterans Kevin Steele heading the defense. Thanks to NIL changes, the players are making a decent salary and QB Tyler Van Dyke has star potential. A key battle at Texas A&M will determine if the Canes are headed in the right direction.