A JERSEY GUY: CFB this fall might not be much fun

The people who are running big time college football are doing everything they can to make things work well enough to start the season this fall.

I hope they can do it since I truly love college football.

But that begs another question, which is very real and has not been directly addressed yet.

What kind of games will we see across the country and how much fun will they be for everyone directly involved.

In talking to a wide variety of coaches, administrators and conference officials here is sampling of what lies ahead should the games begin.

Here is what we know.

As has been the case in college football for the past 40 years, there is no central command center (Not the NCAA, not the Commissioners) that has enough power to issue any kind of edict.

Thus we have, as usual, each conference, following its own protocols. The Pac-12 and the Big Ten have already cancelled the non-conference portions of their schedules. The ACC, SEC and Big 12 will have an announcement next week.

Almost every school has brought back its players for conditioning drills, which has created a new set of challenges.

One FBS coach watched in dismay when he walked into his team's dining hall (which was basically closed, except to hand out take out meals in boxes.

""There were four players who got their lunch from the food workers, who I don't think get tested (for COVID-19) regularly,'' said the coach. "They then walked out of the dining hall and sat in one player's car and ate their meals.''

So much for social distancing.

Another coach talked about having a team meeting in three different rooms, with the coaches conducting the meeting from their own office via zoom.

Another coach said his team's post practice routine (without pads thus far) is that each player drops their sweaty jerseys in a pile by the locker room and then returns to their dorm rooms where they can take a shower.

Those are minor issues to what happens when and if the season begins.

Can schools where the policy is no in person classes, go about the business of its football team practicing and playing?

If there is one consensus opinion, it is that without students on campus, there will be no college football.

Road trips for example.

What happens if a player tests positive before a road game after he has left his campus?

Where do teams stay, how long and what kind of restrictions will be in place for teams traveling to so called "hot'' virus states.

Take a team such as Temple of the American Athletic Conference, which has a road game scheduled against UCF in Orlando in November.

The edict from the governor of Pennsylvania is that people traveling to Florida must go through a two week quarantine before they can return.

To play the game in Orlando, Temple, which located in Philadelphia, must get some sort of dispensation from the state.

What about a normal road game, where visiting locker room facilities are often cramped?

How do coaches make pre-game and half time talks?

Look for tents in largely empty stadiums to be erected in end zones for visiting teams halftime meetings.

The issue of conference games only has created a mini storm of controversy from schools who are being asked to give up traditional non-conference opponents.

In the Pac-12 for example, University of Colorado fans are wondering about the wisdom of a system which allows the Buffaloes to play conference game against Washington in Seattle (1,371 miles) while cancelling a game against Colorado State in Fort Collins (55 miles).

Much of the meetings this summer have been focused on putting together protocols covering every possibility of what could happen during the college football season.

That's all admirable, but now the coaches have to make those rules work and no one is happy.

""This is ridiculous,'' said one coach.""What are we doing. I have no idea how to make this all work.''

Another coach said that his life has been broken down to get through one work day, hoping there is another to follow.

This is in a world that is short of any sort of reality check in many areas by people in charge.

How, for example, can the Governor of Texas, tell UT officials that they can allow as many as 50,000 fans to attend games this fall.

Then there is the Governor of New Mexico who has written a letter to both New Mexico and New Mexico State ASKING them to suspend all sports for the fall.

And there is the Governor of New York who has already put out the word that any college football played in the state this fall will be without fans.

The world can tolerate and even embrace the return of professional sports without fans in the stands, because the prime ingredient of those sports are the games itself.\

College football is different.

It is about atmosphere, tailgate parties and bands in the stands and painted faces. And it is still a sport where the athletes are still volunteers and students and part of campus life.

If college football returns this season, even in a limited basis, it will be devoid of much of that, with more issues and potential of more problems being created than already exist.

****

Just wondering about a few things.

What is the NCAA's problem in clearing BC transfer QB Phil Jurkovec (from Notre Dame) to play? Jurkovec has been a student at BC since January, meets all the NCAA criteria for immediate transfer eligibility (including being buried on the ND QB depth chart).

Look for the SEC to start the next domino movement, with the conference expected to postpone the start of the season for at least three weeks and offer a Plus One (eight conference games, plus one non conference opponent) plan.

Don't be surprised if all the Power 5 conferences go to conference games only that independent schools such as UMass and UConn shut down football for the season.