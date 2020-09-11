A JERSEY GUY: Letting Fans into CFB Games a Mistake

They powers that be in college football worked so hard in making it work, spending days and weeks and even months putting together contingency plans and protocols which would allow college football to be played this season--or at least begin.

And now they have actually done it.

They played a game two weeks ago.

They played a few more games last week.

They played a fuller slate of games this week.

And in two weeks, they expect EVERYONE who made the commitment to play will be up and running.

Then they made a mistake.

Once again, they saw dollar signs, which is the main reason why there are any CFB games in this COVID-19 world which now exists.

They are allowing fans to attend games, in small, percentage dosages.

Oh, all the protocols are still in place. Social distancing, strict health checks, mandatory masks.

But still fans will be part of the college football experience, which is great.

CFB, more than any other sport, needs atmosphere to thrive, if not survive.

But not this year.

Or at least not now.

The Kentucky Derby, the Indy 500, the NBA, the NHL, MLB, the PGA tour all have managed to start without fans watching in the stands-or a minimal gathering.



But a good percentage of the CFB teams beginning their seasons in the next few weeks will ignore that trend.

It is dangerous, scary dangerous in my opinion.

Here's why.

One of the misconceptions about COVID-19 is that college football is the most dangerous of sports in terms of the pandemic.--a petri dish of potential positive cases.

If it is in an unsupervised situation.

But FBS football is probably one of the safest activities simply because the restrictions are so tight and the tests have increased in both number and effectiveness.

"Our goal is make playing college football games one of the safer things to do in terms of COVID-19,'' said American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco.

And it has worked out that way in terms of the people actually participating in and involved in game day activities.

The problem is what happens AFTER the game, especially when fans are allowed to attend.

That has always been the COVID-19 danger zone for football teams.

Playing the game is safe in terms of COVID-19 because EVERYONE presumably has been tested negative.

It is the time span from the end of the game until the middle of the following week when the football players are in the "real world'' part of their live, even if it is only a brief family gathering immediately after the game.

The danger area could be in the parking lot after the game when the quarterback is talking to his family or some family friends, one of them who hasn't been tested and is positive.

The reason CFB schools are allowing fans is because it means extra revenue.

And most schools are taking it another step, allowing a presumably rich fan base of alumni or boosters to attend, why NOT allowing the student body.

That is flat out wrong, but it's also economics 101 in big time college football which has always been dictated by financial issues.

In that area, at least, Notre Dame deserves credit for limiting ticket sales to students, faculty and staff members.

But that avoids the main issue.

Why not be satisfied with simply being able to play the games for the time being?



Isn't that enough for now?

Again, it's $$$ signs.

It is the same reason why the number of conference games scheduled were increased from 8 to 10 games in the SEC, ACC and Big 12.

The games will be held, primarily on Saturday's for the next several weeks. Those will be COVID-19 free events.

The real drama, the real uncertainty for college players, coaches and administrators is what happens between Saturday and Wednesday.

And adding fans to the equation makes it even scarier.