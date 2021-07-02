A Jersey Guy: New World of CFB Will Still Look The Same

College football players will now be compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness but that won't change the structure of the game.

The sun came up on Friday morning in Tuscaloosa, Athens, Columbus, Norman and various other historic landmarks in college athletics.

The 4th of July is still a few days away, but it was very much Independence Day in the multi-billion world in which college athletics does its business.

In what will be regarded as one of the most historic days in the history of college football and athletics in general, the world changed with the implementation of rules which allows college players to monetize their name, image or likeness with only limited restriction from the NCAA.

University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King announced that he had an online merchandise shop which would sell branded clothing and autographed memorabilia.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix encouraged you to drink a Southern brand of sweet tea.

In Iowa, men's basketball player announced his own line of clothing was for sale.

All of it new, all of it acceptable to the NCAA for the first time in the 115 years the organization has been attempting to govern college athletics.

What seems clear is that the essence of the outdated and at times non-sensical profile of college players as "student-athletes'' was, for the most part, gone.

Different rules are now in play. Adjustments must be made.

For the first time in a generation, much of the hypocrisy about the rules of the role of college athletes has been wiped almost clean.

Oh, make no mistake, it will take months, perhaps years to adjust to college athletes being paid for the use of the image, likeness or names.

There will be abuses of the system, there will be legitimate complaints that major college football and basketball are only a form of professional sports.

It will be fascinating to watch it unfold.

But what also seems clear and can not emphasized enough is that the basic pecking order in college football will remain the same.

The power teams will remain the power teams, with their marquee players making the most money.

Power conferences such as the SEC will remain in control at the top levels.

The same theory will work in a new playoff structure which will expand the post season from a 4 to a 12 team playoff system.

Adding more teams will NOT change the elite status of an Alabama or a Clemson or an Ohio State.

It will not make teams such as Coastal Carolina or UCF into super powers.

Essentially when the 2021 college football season opens at the end of next month, there will be new faces in different places, there will be crowds and bands back at stadiums which make a college football weekend an experience to be savored.

What will be changed is that the performers will now be more fairly compensated for their efforts which is the way it should have been 20 years ago.