A JERSEY GUY: CFB season keeps getting stranger

We knew in this fall of COVID-19 football, it was going to be different.

Challenging?

Sure.

Frustrating?

Yes.

But we thought that we could count on the traditional powers and faces providing a sense of stability.

Nope. Not really.

Start with this.

Let's look at the conference standings in Mid-November, which normally would be a true indicator of power.

American Athletic Conference

Cincinnati has followed form and is unbeaten, with a real potential for a perfect regular season and a slot in the playoffs.

But sitting in second place is Tulsa, as the only other unbeaten AAC conference team, but the Hurricanes, because of COVID-19 issues, have only played four games in 8 weeks.

Atlantic Coast Conference

Notre Dame is leading the conference--yes Notre Dane which is renting a spot in the ACC this season. The Irish had a marvelous effort in last week's double OT win over Clemson, but now might have to do it again in Charlotte next month in the ACC championship game.

Want the odds of any team beating Clemson twice in ONE season.

Miami is lurking with a solid 6-1 record, but is an underdog to a 4-3 Virginia Tech team which lost at home to Liberty last week. Go figure.

Big 12 Conference

No one is unbeaten and Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Kansas State are 1-2-3 in the standings. We should have known something was amiss on Sept. 5 when the Sunbelt Conference went 3-0 in opening weekend games against Big 12 teams.

And Oklahoma and Texas each had two losses by the second week of October.

Big Ten Conference

The league didn't play its first game until three weeks ago. And while Ohio State has followed form, check this out over the weekend.

But the Buckeyes are now also on hold since their game on Saturday against Maryland was called off because of COVID-19 issues caused by Maryland reporting that eight players tested positive.

The game will not be made up since there is no scheduling room.

Unbeaten Purdue is facing unbeaten Northwestern in a Big Ten West game, while WINLESS Nebraska is dealing with WINLESS Penn State. And Michigan is 1-2, while Indiana is unbeaten with wins over Penn State and Michigan.

Michigan, which has dropped games to Indiana and Michigan State, is developing another story line since the future of Wolverine coach Jim Harbaugh is now a prime topic of discussion.

Oh, Rutgers not only won a Big Ten conference game (Michigan State) but the Scarlet Knights are favored over Illinois this weekend. Why is that a big deal? It is the first time Rutgers has ever been favored in a Big 10 conference game.

Pac-12 Conference

The conference opened its season last week, will play only 6 conference games, barring cancellations which have already happened at places like Cal and Utah..



Southeastern Conference

Some things look normal. Alabama is leading the SEC West, unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the conference.

Florida has one loss and is leading the SEC East.

But watch out, finally for Texas A & M (loss to Alabama, win over Florida) which might finish the regular season with a 9-1 record.

Defending national champion is 2-3 and COVID-19 is running amuck with 4 SEC games postponed this week.

That is a state of affairs which has rattled SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

"I'm certainly shaken,'' Sankey told reporters this week, "but not deterred.''

Which means the SEC will carry on even if it means playing SEC games well into December.

Other Group of Five Conferences

Intriguing situation developing with schools such as Liberty, Coastal Carolina and BYU all posting unbeaten seasons thus far, creating excitement for the possibility of as many as two New Year's Six Bowl bids for this group of schools.

The season will continue, the postponements and cancellations will also be part of the landscape of college football this season with no one really having a clear idea how it all will end, or even when it will end.