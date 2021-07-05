A Jersey Guy: A CFB Look Back to the Future

The main characters will remain the same, but the business of running college football will be vastly different.

In the end, we can still expect to see a Ryan Day-Nick Saban fist bump before an CFP match up as we have seen in the past.

The pre-season hype will be filled with great expectations from places such as Norman, Oklahoma, Athens, Ga. and Clemson, South Carolina.

But what we don't see is how the college football machines go about their business and how they will be forced to make adjustments in this new era of limited free agency and compensation for the players.,

Let's start with the latest event which has created a media frenzy--NIL.

Name, image and likeness rules which have given college players the opportunity to monetize their fame as athletes.

It is a very big deal and the colleges will have to adjust, which means the creations of NIL departments at the CFB power brokers, whose primary duty will be to have all the information, including projected earnings available for not only current players, but high school recruits.

It is entirely conceivable for a Nick Saban to be asked by a 5-star recruit how much money in additional NIL income his current players are making.

For an entire generation Power 5 conference schools would use their facilities as recruitment enticements.

That will still be part of the package, but now schools will have to document the monetary advantages for incoming players as well.

If you want an example of what the future will look like for the elite players yet to come, watch the feeding frenzy around the recruitment of quarterback Arch Manning.

The New Orleans junior is the grandson of legendary QB Archie Manning and the nephew of both Eli and Peyton Manning.

Arch,, the son of the third Manning brother Cooper, may be better than all of his relatives and is already being heavily recruited.

With NIL restrictions limited, there is no ceiling to the monetary offers that will now be part of schools' recruiting packages.

Another change coming involves the transfer portal development which allows players to transfer once during their careers without any kind of restrictions.

That has already created a tsunami of movement in college football and basketball, which will continue and force the schools to react.

Again, look for a transfer portal department in big time programs.

The main job: Keep a list of potential transfer projects, position by position, which will then allow a coach to fix a problem of depth on an almost immediate basis with a proven college performer rather than an untested high school prospect.

What is not going to change is the leadership structure.

The primary Top 10 programs will have the resources to maximize these changes, while the second tier programs will not.

All of this not only on the way, it's here.