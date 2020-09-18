A JERSEY GUY: Pick Six, Week 2

We started out with great expectations, but then FSU went belly-up and Clemson took its foot off the pedal.

The Games

UCF minus 7.5 at Georgia Tech

SMU at North Texas O/U 68.5

USF at Notre Dame O/U 49

Syracuse at Pitt O/U 49

Miami at Louisville O/U 64.5

Boston College at Duke O/U 52

The Picks

UCF at Georgia Tech--UCF finally makes its season debut and has its eyes on a CFP bowl berth. Georgia Tech over achieved against FSU. Take UCF giving the points

UCF 35, Georgia Tech 17

SMU at North Texas--Wild Texas shootout. Or at least that's what is projected, but 68.5 is a lot of points this early in season. Very shakily taking the Under

SMU 31, North Texas 28

USF at Notre Dame--Both teams opened with solid wins last week, which means that points should be on the board this week. Taking the over.

Notre Dame 34, USF 21

Syracuse at Pitt--The Cuse was horrible against North Carolina, while Pittt had a scrimmage (shortened second half) win over Austin Peay. Too teams heading in opposite directions, Pitt breezes and puts points on the board. Taking the over.

Pitt 42, Syracuse 14

Miami at Louisville--Prime Saturday night game between two decent ACC teams not named Clemson. Could be a shoot out, but we suspect they might play some defense. Taking the Under.

Louisville 31, Miami 27

Boston College at Duke--Duke opened against ND and looked Ok. Coaching debut at BC for Jeff Hafley with presumably a new QB. Don't expect a lot of points in this one. Taking the Under.

Duke 24, Boston College 21

LAST WEEK: 3-3

SEASON TO DATE: 3-3