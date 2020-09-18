SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneTony BarnhartMark Blaudschunherb-gouldTMG Maven
Search

A JERSEY GUY: Pick Six, Week 2

Mark Blaudschun

We started out with great expectations, but then FSU went belly-up and Clemson took its foot off the pedal.

The Games

UCF minus 7.5 at Georgia Tech

SMU at North Texas O/U 68.5

USF at Notre Dame O/U 49

Syracuse at Pitt O/U 49

Miami at Louisville O/U 64.5

Boston College at Duke O/U 52

The Picks

UCF at Georgia Tech--UCF finally makes its season debut and has its eyes on a CFP bowl berth. Georgia Tech over achieved against FSU.   Take UCF giving the points

UCF 35, Georgia Tech 17

SMU at North Texas--Wild Texas shootout. Or at least that's what is projected, but 68.5 is a lot of points this early in season. Very shakily taking the Under

SMU 31, North Texas 28

USF at Notre Dame--Both teams opened with solid wins last week, which means that points should be on the board this week. Taking the over.

Notre Dame 34, USF 21

Syracuse at Pitt--The Cuse was horrible against North Carolina, while Pittt had a scrimmage (shortened second half) win over Austin Peay. Too teams heading in opposite directions, Pitt breezes and puts points on the board. Taking the over.

Pitt 42, Syracuse 14

Miami at Louisville--Prime Saturday night game between two decent ACC teams not named Clemson. Could be a shoot out, but we suspect they might play some defense. Taking the Under.

Louisville 31, Miami 27

Boston College at Duke--Duke opened against ND and looked Ok. Coaching debut at BC for Jeff Hafley with presumably a new QB. Don't expect a lot of points in this one. Taking the Under.

Duke 24, Boston College 21  

LAST WEEK: 3-3

SEASON TO DATE: 3-3

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 2

ACC Teams Continue To Dominate The Attention Nationally With Key Games

Tom Luicci

The Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 2

College football Week 2 picks from Herb Gould

Herb Gould

College Football Picks Week 2 from Tony Barnhart

Tony Barnhart was 4-2 against the spread in his College Football Picks Week 1. He takes a look at Week 2.

Tony Barnhart

ND-Clemson Watch, Week 2: Irish Up, But Not as Much as Tigers

ACC favorites Clemson & Notre Dame aim to build on openers in Week 2

Herb Gould

ACC Search for New Commissioner Picking up Speed

With a football season beginning, the ACC is also working on finding its next commissioner before the end of the year.

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: Big Ten Move--No Harm, No Foul?

With the perspective of history, in few years will the past five weeks be regarded as a major footnote in CFB history or quickly forgotten?

Mark Blaudschun

UMass and UConn are getting ready for "Spring'' College Football

UMass and UConn, two football programs who shut down their fall operations last month, are now moving into a "spring football'' mode.

Mark Blaudschun

Did Big Ten's Decision Close the Door on the G5 hopes for the CFP?

There are five G5 teams in the Top 25. Could one get into the discussion for the College Football Playoff?

Tony Barnhart

Game On. Big Ten announces it will open 9-game season on Oct. 23/24

Testing advances convince Big Ten leaders it's safe to play this fall.

Herb Gould

The Latest TMG Podcasts

TMG Talking College Football and More...

TMG Maven