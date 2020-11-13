A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 11

The Games

East Carolina at Cincinnati -27.5

Notre Dame at Boston College O/U 50 Over

Wake Forest plus 13.5 at North Carolina

Pittsburgh-6.5 at Georgia Tech

Miami plus 2 at Virginia Tech

Purdue vs. Northwestern 0/U 50.5

The Picks

East Carolina at Cincinnati

Friday night special. Cincinnati needs wins and style points, which means a big win. The Bearcats should get it against East Carolina

Cincinnati 48, East Carolina 14

Notre Dame at Boston College

Big Let Down game for Notre Dame, while it could be a signature game for the rising Eagles. Having said that, we think ND will not stumble as it did against the Eagles in that infamous game in 1993 ( a win over No. 1 FSU, a loss to BC the following week. We like the Over in this, however.

Notre Dame 38, Boston College 20

Wake Forest at North Carolina

Both teams still have visions of making it to the ACC championship game in Charlotte next month. The loser of this game is out. Should be a close game, which means taking Wake Forest and getting 13.5 seems the way to go.

North Carolina 41, Wake Forest 28

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

With a healthy QB, Pitt is a much different team. Panthers should put up some points and cover with ease.

Pittsburgh 35, Georgia Tech 17

Miami at Virginia Tech.

Miami has one loss and is ranked in the Top 10, Virginia Tech is coming off a loss to Liberty at home and is favored. Something fishy here. Still, taking a chance the Canes pull this one out.

Miami 24, Virginia Tech 21

Purdue vs. Northwestern

Battle of Big Ten Unbeatens? Wow. We think it will be a last ball with team wins games, which means points. Taking the Over.

Purdue 35, Northwestern 31

Last week: 3-3

Season to Date: 31-22-1