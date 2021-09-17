A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 3
Finally a break through week with a 5-1 posting, which could have been 6-0 if we had not been so stubborn about Nebraska.
So, as our friend Mr. CFB says, Let's Carry On.
The Games
Michigan State plus 8 at Miami
Nebraska at Oklahoma O/U 62.5
Cincinnati minus 3.5 at Indiana
Clemson minus 29 vs. Georgia Tech
South Carolina at Georgia O/U 48
North Carolina -8 vs. Virginia
The Picks
Michigan State at Miami.
Don't trust Miami and Michigan State might be better than projected. Spartans might even win straight up.
Miami 24, Michigan State 21
Nebraska at Oklahoma
Revival of old Big 8 match up and OU is much much better and has something to prove. Still, Nebraska has some pride right?
Taking the Under, banking on Sooner defense to show up.
Oklahoma 41, Nebraska 20
Cincinnati at Indiana
Instinct is to take the Big Ten team, but Cincinnati has something to prove and lots at stake. Bearcats squeeze past.
Cincinnati 27, Indiana 21
Clemson at Georgia Tech
Clemson needs style points, while Georgia Tech looks hapless.
Tigers cover
Clemson 48, Georgia 10
South Carolina at Georgia
Don't trust the Bulldogs to cover a 32 point spread, but do trust Georgia defense to contend for a shutout. Taking the Under
Georgia 38, South Carolina 3
Virginia at North Carolina
Keep going back and fourth on this one. Virginia is not bad and North Clemson is suddenly an unknown. Playing at home will help and covering seems likely, if barely.
North Carolina 27, Virginia 14
Last week: 5-1
Season to Date: 8-4