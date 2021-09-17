A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 3

Not many marquee games, but still some interesting choices

Finally a break through week with a 5-1 posting, which could have been 6-0 if we had not been so stubborn about Nebraska.

So, as our friend Mr. CFB says, Let's Carry On.

The Games

Michigan State plus 8 at Miami

Nebraska at Oklahoma O/U 62.5

Cincinnati minus 3.5 at Indiana

Clemson minus 29 vs. Georgia Tech

South Carolina at Georgia O/U 48

North Carolina -8 vs. Virginia

The Picks

Michigan State at Miami.

Don't trust Miami and Michigan State might be better than projected. Spartans might even win straight up.

Miami 24, Michigan State 21

Nebraska at Oklahoma

Revival of old Big 8 match up and OU is much much better and has something to prove. Still, Nebraska has some pride right?

Taking the Under, banking on Sooner defense to show up.

Oklahoma 41, Nebraska 20

Cincinnati at Indiana

Instinct is to take the Big Ten team, but Cincinnati has something to prove and lots at stake. Bearcats squeeze past.

Cincinnati 27, Indiana 21

Clemson at Georgia Tech

Clemson needs style points, while Georgia Tech looks hapless.

Tigers cover

Clemson 48, Georgia 10

South Carolina at Georgia

Don't trust the Bulldogs to cover a 32 point spread, but do trust Georgia defense to contend for a shutout. Taking the Under

Georgia 38, South Carolina 3

Virginia at North Carolina

Keep going back and fourth on this one. Virginia is not bad and North Clemson is suddenly an unknown. Playing at home will help and covering seems likely, if barely.

North Carolina 27, Virginia 14

Last week: 5-1

Season to Date: 8-4