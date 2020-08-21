You can hear the rumble of thunder, characterized by statements of righteous indignation.

The noise is growing louder by the hour.

How can you say that campuses are so unsafe that in person classes are called off and that students are sent home and back to the new world of virtual classes and still allow the football team to go about the business of preparing for a season?

"No students, no football,'' stated Rev. John Jenkins, the President of Notre Dame.

"Without students on campus, it would be very, very difficult to still play football,'' said the commissioners of the Power 5 and Group of 5 conferences.

Good sound bite stuff.

At one time, it also had a sense of logic.

To compromise in any form would be to concede that big time college football is more professional than amateur and that we were dealing with student-athletes.''

That was then.

This is now.

What we should have is not "student-athletes'', but "student-employees.''

In fact, that is what we do have, although lots of people are still in denial.

In this COVID-19 world, it doesn't sound all that bad to the 76 FBS schools attempting to start a season that is less than two weeks from making its debut.

And it would work, which would make all the people looking at revenue streaming numbers in college football very, very happy.

Let's get past the stuff about medical issues and concerns for the student-employees, who are like first responders, taking more risks than normal, just to play A GAME.

Colleges can still teach.

They just have to do it on line and in virtual zoom fashion, which is no big deal since the entire country is operating that way.

You can still get an education, whether you play right tackle or the flute.

That's step one.

The NBA has proven that you can put players in self contained bubbles, with strict entrance and exit guidelines and still function.

College football can do that as well--and it's not that hard.

Taking on-line classes is the first step.

The Ivy League has received universal praise for ignoring the financial issues and shutting down fall sports.

There will be no students at Harvard this fall--all classes will be on line.

But classes are still being taught.

If it's good enough for the Ivy League it should be good enough for the rest of college football.

The rest of campus life?

Dorms could and have been used almost exclusively for athletes. Keep it that way.

Take dining halls and make them only for athletes as well and you eliminate another danger.

Check employees closely, control the flow of what goes in out of the buiding.

But what about the "free time'' when there are no meetings, meals or practices and college kids have to be college kids?

Let them leave the compound--with the understanding--than when they come back, for any reason, they will be held in a two-day quarantine and must test negative for at least two days before being allowed back.

Is it the normal life for a college student?

Of course not. But these are extraordinary times. Sacrifices must be made.

As to the student-athlete stuff?

Please. That myth has been exposed again.

STUDENT-EMPLOYEES

Football players work for the universities. You don't have to give them a salary because they are at the intern level.

But you provide room and board. Give them insurance.

Let them form a players union.

If all of that were allowed to happen, college football could survive a season of COVID-19 cases and still perform, safely, if not happily, in their own collegiate form of a "bubble''.

Once the games begin, there are other logistical issues, which could be deal-breakers if not handled rightly.

But that is next week'S challenge.

As ACC commissioner John Swofford said on Packer and Durham on the ACC network on Friday,

"Every week is a new week.''

If you want to have the best chance of having the season begin on time, try this method.

It just might work.