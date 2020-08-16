SI.com
A JERSEY GUY: CFB Players: Who Do We Trust?

Mark Blaudschun

The emotional tug of war in college football continues to be held in an increasing state of anxiety, hysteria and anger.

On one side we have the players such as Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who is leading a players request campaign about the Big Ten's decision to suspend football for the fall.

And on the other end there are players from conferences who are still planning on playing this fall, faced with a dilemma about conflicting medical opinions about COVID-19.

One ACC team meeting produced questions from the players not about what they were told about the dangers about playing football right now, but about whether what the players were being told was truth.

""My players listened to all of it,'' said one coach this weekend, "and they asked if it what they were told was really true.''

Who could blame the players?

In the past week, they have heard doctors from the NCAA paint a bleak picture, with an NCAA medical  advisor Dr. Carlos Del Rio saying he felt like he was traveler on the Titanic. and "I mean feel like we have hit an ice berg and we're trying to make a decision on what time should the band play.''

That opinion was countered by what Duke University infectious disease specialist Dr. Cameron Wolfe told the Sports Daily Journa:l

Can we safely have two teams meet on the field? I would say yes. Will it be tough? Yes. Will it be expensive and hard and lots of work? For sure. But I do believe you can sufficiently mitigate the risk of bringing COVID onto the football field or into the training room at a level that’s no different than living as a student on campus.

No one knows who is right or who is wrong in a game in which lives are literally at stake and the players are being asked to make decisions with lots of different voices yelling in their ears.

Small wonder we have a college football season low lighted by chaos and confusion and split decisions on how to proceed.

Mark Blaudschun

