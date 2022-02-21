A Jersey Guy: Pay no attention to CFP chatter

The words came out in a short statement from College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock, who was at the Olympic Games in China:

No expansion of the college football playoff system until the 2026 season at the earliest.

Really?

Four more years of Georgia-Alabama or

Alabama-Clemson or Clemson-Ga. in a four team playoff system which has been exclusionary to say the least?

Don't bet on it.

What the CFP folks did was simply take themselves off a clock to expand the system to the 12 team format that almost everyone says it would re-energize the system.

Now they can go about their business of dealing with the television networks and fine tuning a system which was excluding more than half of the country,

What doomed the plan was the clause in the procedure which said it had to be a unanimous vote.

From this group?

From various commissioners and athletic directors who couldn't agree on whether the sun rises in the east and sets in the west (in SEC territory it always sets in the South) getting everyone to agree on a plan will never work.

Look for a rule change to a two-thirds majority on expansion voting to be adopted sooner rather than later.

What the commissioners want is more open bidding on a new 12-team playoff package which could be in the neighborhood of 4 billion dollars .

They do not want to make a deal with the current rights holder ESPN, which has first right refusal through the 2025 regular season

But by holding out, they are leaving money on the table and leaving themselves vulnerable to three more years of regional championship games such as the January Georgia-Alabama SEC rematch which most of the country chose to ignore with record-low television ratings.

What's even more perplexing is the opposition from the Pac-12 which has been shut out of the college football Final Four in six of the 8 years under the current format.

The Pac-12 hasn't had a team in the CFP championship game since Oregon lost to Ohi6 State in 2015. Washington was the last Pac-12 team to make the Final Four in 2017.

Expanding the playoffs from 4 to 12 teams would greatly improve the Pac-12's chances, even with a sticking point rule which states that the 5 highest ranked conference champions guaranteed spots in the playoffs.

The Pac-12 and Big Ten and ACC are arguing to make the guaranteed spots go to the current Power 5 conference champions. But those are minor sticking points in a deal which has to be done for the well being long term future of the sport.

Even if the championship game or even semifinals produce the same overloaded group of SEC teams, providing more opportunities to participate is too powerful to ignore for very long.

Under this season's format, we had a pair of blow out semifinal wins by Alabama over Cincinnati and Georgia over Michigan, setting up an SEC rematch.

Using a 12 team playoff format, this is what would have been served to college football fans.

First round byes: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati

Quarterfinal games

No. .12 Pittsburgh at No. 5 Notre Dame

No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Ohio State

No. 10 Michigan State at No. 7 Baylor

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 8 Mississippi

Projecting the higher seeded teams as winners, this is the quarterfinal New Year's package we would have been served.

Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Ole Miss.

Rose Bowl--No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 7 Baylor

Peach--No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ohio State.

Fiesta Bowl--No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 5 Notre Dame.

Yes, there would be a couple of rematches (Alabama vs. Ole Miss, Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati), but they would still be intriguing story lines and the playoff format would have cast a far shadow.

The semifinals in the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowls might have been the same match ups, but the process would be far more interesting to a much wider group of fans.

Waiting four more years for this to happen is idiocy.