College FB Plus: Georgia widens gap

    • November 7, 2021
    Who's No. 1 is not an issue. Who's No. 2-8 is the question
    LSU (4-3) fired head coach Ed Orgeron after last Saturday's 49-42 win over Florida. Orgeron will reportedly coach until the end of the season, which includes Saturday's game with Ole Miss. Photo by Scott Clause/USA Today.

    November is regarded as crunch time for college football teams with title aspirations at any level.

    Which is while there were some true head-scratching moments during this weekend's slate of games.

    Such as:

    No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Michigan State, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 9 Wake Forest all finding themselves in some moments of stress.

    Georgia's angst--trailing 3-0 in the first quarter-was short lived as the Bulldogs proved they were well deserved top dogs by posting a 43-6 win over Missouri. (they did fail to cover the 38.5 point spread, however)

    But Alabama struggled against LSU, Michigan State flat out lost to Purdue, Oregon went into the final minutes before putting away Washington, Cincinnati again had to work the entire game before downing Tulsa and Wake Forest saw its undefeated season end with another basketball shootout against North Carolina

    .If this was the first time such anomalies took place, it could be more easily dismissed

    At first it was Alabama and Georgia and the rest of the country. Then Alabama lost to Texas A&M and the Bulldogs stood alone at the top.

    No one has challenged them all season, as they knocked off such "contenders"as Clemson, Arkansas and Kentucky in routine fashion and then rolled over a Florida team which clearly needs fixing.

    All that's left really is a possible encounter with Alabama in an SEC title showdown game in Atlanta next month.

    If that happens and Alabama pulls off the upset, the Dawgs are likely to get a -do-over in the Final Four playoffs, although a meeting with Tennessee in Knoxville this week could be challenging.

    For now, however, there do not appear to be any serious challengers for Coach Kirby Smart's team.

    Who's Hot

    Arizona

     The Wildcats posted a 10-3 Pac-12 win over California, snapping  a 20 game losing streak, the longest in college football and the longest in Pac-12 history.

    Arizona won for the first time since beating Colorado, 35-30 on Oct.5, 2019.

    Cincinnati

    The Bearcats beat Tulsa, 28-20 on Saturday. extending their home winning streak to 25.

    But it was the third consecutive victory in which Cincinnati has failed to crush a second tier opponent, a pre-requisite for Group of 5 schools with Final Four ambitions.

    So call them Warm, not Not.

    Say What

    North Carolina overcame an 18 point deficit to knock off Wake Forest 58-55--in football.

    Although both teause ms are members of the Atlantic Coast Conference it was NOT an ACC game. It was played as a "non-conference'  game.

    ACC scheduling protocol calls for six game division opponents each season and two cross over games in the other division. Wake was not on Carolina's schedule this season, but tTit filled in as a "non-conference'' easy travel partner.    

    Who's Not 

    UMass  

        The Minutemen (1-8) are bad enough, but losing by double digits (35-22)to an FCS

    opponent such as Rhode Island?  

    Time to clean house and accept reality that if there is to be life with football it will be time to drop back to the FCS level.

    It was URI's first win over an FBS school since Nov, 11, 2000.

    Michigan State

    The 3rd ranked Spartans surprised some people by overcoming a double digit second half deficit to beat Michigan a week ago.

    They surprised  their fan base again on Saturday with a 40-29 loss at Purdue.

    The Big Ten  has no more unbeaten teams.

    Florida

    The Gators are in trouble, which means head coach Dan Mullen could or should be.

    Losing to Georgia was bad enough, but getting blown out at South Carolina on Saturday was worse.

    Fla is now 4-5 for the season and that simply won't sell in Gator country.

    At the very least, look for revamping of Mullen's staff.

     

    Hot Seats

    Who would have thought that this could happen.

    Right now, USC and LSU are looking for new head coaches and UCLA, Florida and Nebraska and perhaps Miami  and FSU could have openings.

    In the last 30 seasons, those schools produced championships or shares of 15 titles.

    Play it Forward

    Games of interest next week.

    Michigan at Penn State

    Elimination game for Michigan if it loses.

    Purdue at Ohio State

    Normally no big deal, but looks like another Watch Out game for Buckeyes.

    Oklahoma at Baylor

    First obvious test for Sooners who are skating on ice which gets thinner each week.

    Georgia at Tennessee

    Definitely Watch Out game for Bulldogs.

    mark-blaudschun

