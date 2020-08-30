A JERSEY GUY: Big Ten's Biggest Mistake

They actually played a college football game on Saturday night.

Central Arkansas beat Austin Peay, 24-17, before 2,000 fans in Montgomery, Alabama.

Central Arkansas gets to try again on Thursday night against UAB--again on national television.

It was, at the very least, entertaining, with some big plays, some first game mistakes.

But it was A FIRST Game, lots of folks didn't think would happen this fall/summer.

How many more will follow over the next four months remains a mystery.

It will also be interesting to see the number--if any--positive COVID-19 cases come out of Austin Peay and Central Arkansas in the next several days.

It could stop in the next few weeks, or we could have a seen such as we saw last January with a joyful LSU coach Ed Orgeron holding a national championship trophy above his head.

But it also magnified the biggest mistake made by the Big Ten in deciding to shut down it's fall football season three weeks ago and will be even more painful if this season not only starts on time, but finishes next January in Miami with another national championship being decided--minus Big Ten participation.

Why not wait?

A week, two weeks?

Wait until the classes started for the fall semester.

Wait until you had a better handle on the positive cases you knew would be coming in with the arrival of students on campus.

Wait to see if the testing procedure would improve or speed up.

Since there were no games being played, I'm not buying the party line offered by Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren that the health risks were too great.

Without games, without students on campus, without possible road trips, the risks to the Big Ten teams preparing for a season wouldn't have been much greater a week or two later.

Why then did the Big Ten make that move?

One obvious answer was simply arrogance, the overwhelming desire to be a trend setter rather than a follower.

The Big Ten thought the majority of the college football world would appreciate the gesture of someone taking the first step and follow along quickly.

Other than the Pac--12, which had its unique additional reasons (some of their schools were totally closed)--none of the other Power 5 conferences followed, leaving the Big Ten to ponder its choice.

That it wasn't a consensus decision within the Big Ten family of Presidents, ADs, Coaches, Players and Fans has become obvious over the past several days.

Those disputes are hardly unique. They happen all the time, but seldom, if ever, do they become public.

As one astute college football official told me a few weeks ago, "It's like watching sausage being made.''

Now the Big Ten is in a quandary, with the process of making another final decision about whether to play or not play again being discussed as much in social media as it is in (presumably) closed doors zoom calls.

Their only vindication will be bittersweet at best--if the pandemic gets out of control and all of college football is forced to shutdown.

Will the Presidents (for a third time) emphasize that their initial decision remains unchanged?

Or will they wiggle out of the situation, with a "That was then, this is now'' defense of new information being available?

Will they actually start Big Ten football after Thanksgiving?

Or in January?

Will they play neutral site games in domed stadiums in the middle of a Midwest Winter?

To prove what?

To please whom?

So many questions, which could have been avoided if they had given a different answer on the first question.

Why not wait?