A JERSEY GUY: Gap Between CFB Players and Student Body Growing Larger

It is still a work in progress, but make no mistake, it IS progressing.

As the countdown to the actual start of the 2020 college football season continues, the movements behind the curtains of the active (season still on) 76 FBS schools portray a fascinating picture.

If there is one constan, it is that, more than ever before, college football players are taking giant leaps away from the optimum wish of the NCAA that they meld with the campus population.

In taking a quick sampling from all of the six conferences (Southeastern Conference, Big 12, Atlantic Coast Conference, American Athletic Conference, Conference-USA, Sunbelt), several common patterns have emerged.

While coaches and players practice and hold in person meetings, conference athletic director and at times presidents are spending their days in virtual meetings.

"It's been a day filled with zoom meetings,'' said one AAC athletic director. "It just wears you out. There are so many issues to deal with, but we're all trying to make this work.''

"Make this work'' means play college football in the middle of what still are growing COVID-19 positive numbers in the primary area (the South) where college football is still part of the active event list.

That is also part of the CULTURE of the South should give you an indication of the priority list which has outraged many long distance critics.

Of the 76 schools playing only 13 are from what can be considered outside of the South or Southwest.

The main focus of attention is listening to and searching for medical opinions which support two theories that ALL of the conference leaders espouse.

Having the football players in a semi controlled environment on campus is safer than allowing them to mingle with the student body returning for fall classes

All the conferences are following medical opinions which say that testing procedures and close supervision can reduce the risk of playing football to acceptable standards.

""It's always been about risk reduction,'' said AAC commissioner Mike Aresco, who continues to argue that the medical opinions his conference has been examining are more optimistic than pessimistic. "We have some of the best medical personnel in the country advising us and we will follow their recommendations.

In terms of actual procedures, the most prevalent item is that more than half and perhaps as many as three quarters of the players will take On line, virtual courses.

""We have a better chance of playing if classes are online everywhere,'' said one administrator from an ACC school. ""On-line courses help big time.''

The old school theory of college football was that players would take their classes in the morning and practice in the afternoon.

Not any more.

That system is now the exception rather than the rule.

""Our kids, get up, have breakfast and go to practice,'' said one official from an AAC school. ""It doesn't make a whole lot of sense to schedule classes in the morning.''

But in person classes means leaving a football enclave of increasingly more opulent player locker room and football facilities which include meeting halls and dining halls as well as opportunities for other recreational activities.

How much easier is it to keep track of a player who does his football business in the morning and conducts his academic business (often with tutors) in the same building in the afternoon?

The most dangerous part of the routine, however, is the free time players have after practice and after classes and after team meals.

In the wild, wild world of COVID-19, less students on campus is better than more, which means that it is much easier to monitor the football players away from the complex activities.

In a perverse way, the positive COVID-19 clusters on campuses is helping the football isolation cause since more and more schools are conducting classes on line EVEN with the students remaining in campus dorms.

The attrition rate of campus attendance is huge because players are not happy with spending 50 to 70 thousand dollars a year sending their children to college in a environment where there is no face to face teaching or inner action.

One AAC school saw its on campus enrollment shrink from 24,000 to 3,000, which melds nicely with the CFB master plan of on line classes, few students on campus, which would allow a quasi "bubble'' set up to be created.

And that would be a major step to not only starting but finishing a football season.

But it would also increase the separation of football players from the remainder of the student body, as well as change the profile.

|"