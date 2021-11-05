Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    A Jersey Guy Pick Six: Week 10
    Publish date:

    Author:

    Still haven't found my way out of the basement, no thanks to the last second antics of FSU against Clemson.

    Oh well, Life goes on.

    The Picks

    Pitt minus 21 at Duke

    Panther defense let me down last week against Miami.  Big bounce back game for Ken Pickett and defense. Panthers cover.

    Pitt 48, Duke 14

    Florida minus 18 at South Carolina

    Gators can react two ways to last week's loss to Georgia. Fold or fight on. Gators roll and cover, we hope.

    Florida 47, South Carolina 24

    Baylor minus 7 at TCU

    Bears are very quietly puttiing together a very good season. Like them to cover against a team with an interim coach.

    Baylor 24, TCU 14

    Baylor vs. TCU, 58 O/U 

     Big 12 surprise--defense. Take the Under

    Baylor 24, TCU 14

    LSU plus 28.5 at  Alabama

    Logic says this should be an Alabama walk over against a team that may have packed it in.

    But LSU still has talent and some pride. Losing by 28.5? Taking a chance that won't hapsU pen.

    Alabama 42, LSU 21

    Michigan State minus 3 at Purdue

    Spartans getting respect they wan't with their No. 3 CFP rankings. That means they win and cover against a dangerous Purdue team.

    Michigan State 27, Purdue 21

    Last week: 2-4

    Season: 25-29

