A Jersey Guy: CFP Selection Committee gets it right-again

It has been a rite of fall in college football since the sport went into its "playoff mode'' 30 years ago.

Selecting the best two, four, and now possibly eight or even 12 teams, draws as much criticism as it does controversy or congratulations.

The latest example was in the college football season which just ended with two Southeastern Conference teams Alabama and Georgia facing off for the national championship, which went to the Georgia Bulldogs.

It may have seemed to be too much of a regional choice, but it was the right choice because Alabama and Georgia were the BEST two teams in CFP in 2021.

Making the decision to put the 4 teams into the playoffs has been the task of a 13 member College Football Playoff Selection Committee, comprised of former coaches, administrators and other CFB interests, including the media.

The make up of the committee is an ongoing process, changing every three years on rotating basis.

What makes the latest announcement, which came on Tuesday, so important is that CFB is on the cusp of another seismic shift, with a carousel of major head coaches such as Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley heading to USC and Notre Dame's Brian Kelly moving from Notre Dame to LSU.

The make up of the playoff itself is also another issue which will be settled in the next few years, as it expands to 8 and most likely 12 teams.

Issues involving Name, Image and Licensing matters, with players being paid, as well as transfer portal which has been college football's version of Free Agency are also changing the sport.

In the epicenter of how this evolves is the CFP Selection Committee, which has a new

chairman in North Carolina State athletic director Boo Coorigan.

Corrigan may be the most qualified person to ever fill the chairman's role, with a blue chip pedigree, which includes his father Gene, who had stops as the athletic director at Notre Dame and Virginia as well as the Commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Boo came to North Carolina State from Army a few years ago and was also one of the many failures by the Boston College administration, which had a chance to hire him twice,but went in other directions.

Also named as new three-year members were former Wake Forest football coach Jim Grobe, Navy (and former BC athletic director Chet Gladchuk, former Football Writers President Kelly Whiteside and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel .

With Corrigan serving as the public face for the committee and the football IQ of the new members, the CFP moves into what are sure to be some turbulent times with a strong foundation.