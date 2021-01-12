A Jersey Guy: Tide is Very Offensive

They were—as usual—relentless.

In this COVID-19 asterisk season, there were almost no guarantees; ranging from whether games would actually be played to who would play or Coach on any given weekend.

Like everyone else, Alabama dealt with this season on a week by week basis, often making major adjustments on the fly—such as head coach Nick Saban missing the annual game against Auburn because of COVID issues.

But as been the case since Saban took control of the Tide program in 2007, Alabama did it better than anyone else, capping it off with their sixth national championship in 11 seasons after posting a 52-24 victory over Ohio State at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night.

The victory capped and unbeaten and nearly flawless (offensively) 13-0 season for the Tide, which again opened debates about where an unbeaten powerful SEC champion rated in the all-time lexicon of national champions.

An unbeaten LSU, led by Heisman Trophy winning QB Joe Burrow stated its case as a team for the ages with an impressive win over previously unbeaten Clemson last season.

But after watching the way the Tide, sparked by Heisman winning wide-receiver DeVonta Smith's 3 TD, 12 reception first half effort on Monday night, the Tide offense offered a strong G.O.A.T. argument.

"This,'' said Saban, who may have done his best coaching job ever, "is a great team, "The perseverance was amazing.''

But it was also sheer talent being matched with coaching by Saban and outgoing (to the University of Texas as head coach) offensive coordinator Steve Sarkasian.

Consider some offensive numbers and awards the Tide took into Monday night's showdown with Ohio State.

The Tide was averaging almost 49 points a game and was on a stretch of play which produced 30 touchdowns in their last 39 offensive series.

They produced five first team All Americans on offense, led by Smith, who was named the best player as well as the best wide receiver.

Throw in QB Mac Jones who won the Davy O'Brien Award as best QB and Najee Harris, who won the Doak Walker Award as the best running back.

And, in the rare instances when opposing defenses shut down the Alabama offense, the Tide produced a kicker in Will Reichard, who didn't miss an extra point or FIELD GOAL all season, which is a truly amazing statistic.

Oh, the Tide showed some flaws on defense, which may hurt them in the G.O.A.T. discussion among all time great TEAMS.

Offensively, however, the Tide was more like a tsunami that No team could contain.

Florida and Mississippi both created fits for Alabama in the SEC portion of their schedule, which produced a record-breaking 11 victories. Ole Miss put up 48 points—Alabama won by 15.

Florida did what it could in the SEC championship game and lost 52-45.

Ohio State made it competitive for about 20 minutes before The Tide took control with a 35-17 halftime lead.

Smith did all of his damage in the first half with 12 catches for 25 yards and 3 TDs before a hand injury knocked him out of the game.

It didn't matter.

Jones was still in the game, finishing up with 5 TD passes for 464 yards, while completing an astounding 36 of 45 passes.

And then there was Harris, who rushed for 79 yards and two TDS and had 79 more yards and another touchdown on 7 receptions.

It didn't matter how far down the depth chart Saban went, whether it was wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who played on Monday night only two months after breaking his ankle, an injury which would have been season-ending for most receivers.

Waddle had three receptions for 34 yards, including a couple of key catches which extended drives when the outcome of the game was still in question.

No matter what Ohio State did or who was playing for Alabama, the Tide offense kept coming.

After the game in Hard Rock Stadium, which was quickly silent because only 14,000 fans were allowed to watch the game in person, the confetti fell and the Tide celebrated another championship season most people thought had very chance of finishing, even if did begin late.

It was in so many ways a historic season, an unforgettable series of challenges, which the Tide rolled through with historic offensive precision and determination.