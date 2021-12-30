A Jersey Guy: Are Bearcats ready for Prime Time?

No, this is not a Hickory High (Hoosiers) situation.

Just ask any team that has had to deal with the Cincinnati Bearcats the past two seasons, including the University of Georgia.

And the words you hear from the spin masters projecting what will happen at Jerry's World in Arlington, Texas in the Cotton Bowl are that "it will be more competitive than people expect'''.

Which means looking at Friday's CFP semifinal between No. 1 Alabama and the No. 4 ranked Bearcats, a 13.5 point underdog, which is considered far too low for many critics.,

Alabama started the season ranked No. 1 as the defending national champion, is coached by Nick Saban, who is in the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All time) category among college football coaches and is again No. 1 with a Heisman winning QB in Bryce Young.

Cincinnati, coached by Luke Fickell, who is on every one's list among the next generation of great coaches, compiled an 11-2 record last season, which included a narrow loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl and has been a spotless 13-0 this season.

And while Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder is not in Young's class, he has provided two years of championship leadership on a team that hasn't backed off from anybody.

One of the many ongoing stories during the past season and ever since the CFP 4 team playoff system began seven years ago was whether a Group of 5 team would ever be elevated to a Final Four slot by the CFP selection committee.

The Bearcats, primarily with a boost provided by a win AT Notre Dame--ND's only loss--reached that plateau.

Now they are in the spotlight dance against 12-1 Alabama.

Playing Georgia in a New Year's Six bowl such as the Peach Bowl, helped a team filled with veterans prepare for the moment they will face on Friday afternoon in Texas.

"This has definitely been different'' said Fickell, who again has fended off any interest from other Power 5 conferences in his services, ""I think our prep for the past bowls, with the exception of last year, was a bit different, just how things were going and how we were leading up and how we were using the time and a lot of development of young guys.'

Fickell says it as much individual traits as any team concept, which has the Bearcats ready for a stage where they will compete for a national championship (Indianapolis, January 10).

"I just think that our guys are competitors,'' said Fickell. ""And I think we talk about our quarterback (Ridder) in particular a lot of times, at least I do. And the greatest attitude that he has his his competitive spirit. And at the biggest moments, he plays the best. That's what we've got to expect.'

"We've bee on some of those stages. I'm not saying that we've been on Cotton Bowl stage like this in the playoffs. But playing at Notre Dame was big for us, handling jut all the hype around it and even the environment and going into that game.

So I think that our ability to handle that and grow through that, through some of those things, the ups and downs we had in the middle part of then, just happened to handle some expectations and happened to handle NOT playing quite up to the standard of what not only we thought, but obviously other people outside of us thought.

A lot of those things are a build-up for where are today.''

Where Cincinnati is today (or Friday) is on the cusp of a plateau not even their staunchest backers thought was possible.

