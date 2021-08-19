August 19, 2021
A Jersey Guy: No. 9 Cincinnati

The Bearcats continue to climb higher in the rankings
Author:
Publish date:
Are they ready? 

That should be the primary question Cincinnati Bearcats ask about the prospect of Coach Luke Fickell's teaml in 2021.

Cincinnati had lots of things in its grasp in January when they had Georgia  backpedaling before the Bulldogs squeezed by with a 24-21 victory.

Another season looms, but with the return of QB Desmond Ridder anything is possible.

The road won't be easy--back to back road games in September against Indiana and Notre Dame should provide the answer.

Win both of them and then get through the American Athletic Conference season and a Final 4 berth could come into play.

With a potent offense led by Ridder, wide receivers Alec Pierce and Michael Young Jr. and a veteran-laden defense, Cincinnati has the tools to make it work.

Now they must match their potential

A Jersey Guy: No. 9 Cincinnati

