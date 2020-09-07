A JERSEY GUY: CFB is Ready To Play

One of the many voices we heard over this spring and summer of the COVID-19 pandemic came from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who had a simple message.

"Let us play.''

Barring a last minute Spike in numbers, that wish will be granted, starting Saturday night when Lawrence and the Tigers travel to Wake Forest for not only their Atlantic Coast Conference, but season, opener.

Lawrence is a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy and is a projected first round lottery pick in next spring's National Football League draft.

Clemson is the pre-season No. 1 team in college football.

What the world of college football looks like in December is open to any speculation you can devise.

For now, we have aCFBl season which should have some familiar story lines and some entirely new ones.

If you want to project a Final Four, try these 3 teams to start.

Clemson, Alabama and Oklahoma, who have picked off 14 of the 24 available openings in the six year history of the CFB Playoff system.

Ohio State would have been a fourth choice, but, as of now, the Buckeyes, are not playing this fall.

If you want to take a chance on a fourth team, Notre Dame might be a good choice. The Irish have produced 3 consecutive 10 win seasons. Without the Pac-12 or the Big Ten playing and with a loaded roster, led by QB Ian Book, they could be a solid pick.

The only caveat?

This will be Notre Dame's first season (and perhaps last) as a full time football member of the ACC, which means a tougher road to the Final Four.

Although there are still only limited games this weekend, every conference but the SEC will finally test the temperature of the college football ocean.

The SEC, too its credit, continues to reap the benefits of waiting until the final possible moment to start its season, which doesn't begin for another two weeks.

By then, much of the country will be out of its summer vacation mode and most colleges will have begun fall classes.

We should also have a truer indication of what stage the pandemic is throughout the country, as well as information from two weeks of college football.

Will it be better?

Will it be worse?

Will there finally be quiet time at the Big Ten, with whatever final decision is made about football?

Will the Pac-12 have an announced plan for this season?

So many question, so many possible answers.

But for now, the games have begun and the 2020 college football season has officially started.