A JERSEY GUY: No. 1 Clemson

Clemson fought as hard as anyone to play this football season.

With good reason. With Ohio State out of the picture and no sleeper teams from the Pac-12 to worry about, Coach Dabo Swinney's team has to deal again with the SEC (Alabama, Georgia, Florida), the Big 12 and Notre Dame as main contenders.

With an offense led by QB Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, Clemson can keep its 40 point per game (3 straight years) going. That should be enough to win 10 games. Beating Notre Dame in South Bend will require the defense, which returns 6 starters , including the entire defensive front.

That looks like a winning combination to me.

The Tigers need to avoid a stumble out of the gate, or even late in the ACC championship game.

But this is program which knows how to handle spotlight dances, which include 5 straight CFB Playoff appearances and four out of five national championship games, with two national championships.

A year ago we picked a sleeper, LSU, to win the national title, which none of my esteemed TMG buddies thought was the right choice.

This time, we're going Clemson chalk.