SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneHerb GouldTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunTMG Maven
Search

A JERSEY GUY: No. 1 Clemson

Mark Blaudschun

Clemson fought as hard as anyone to play this football season.

With good reason. With Ohio State out of the picture and no sleeper teams from the Pac-12 to worry about, Coach Dabo Swinney's team has to deal again with the SEC (Alabama, Georgia, Florida), the Big 12 and Notre Dame as main contenders.

With an offense led by QB Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, Clemson can keep its 40 point per game (3 straight years) going. That should be enough to win 10 games. Beating Notre Dame in South Bend will require the defense, which returns 6 starters , including the entire defensive front.

That looks like a winning combination to me. 

The Tigers need to avoid a stumble out of the gate, or even late in the ACC championship game.

But this is program which knows how to handle spotlight dances, which include 5 straight CFB Playoff appearances and four out of five national championship games, with two national championships.

A year ago we picked a sleeper, LSU, to win the national title, which none of my esteemed TMG buddies thought was the right choice.

This time, we're going Clemson chalk.

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tony Barnhart says Alabama is No. 1

Tony Barnart has named his leader out of the gate, and Mr. CFB says the Alabama Crimson Tide is No. 1 in College Football.

Tony Barnhart

The Gould Standard: No. 1 Ohio State

Day, Buckeyes can only wonder what might have been

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: CFB is Ready To Play

The 2020 college football season has officially begun, but after that there are no guarantees.

Mark Blaudschun

Luicci's List: No. 2 Clemson

Clemson Faces Just One Regular-Season Test: At Notre Dame on Nov. 7

Tom Luicci

With Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etiene, the Tigers appeared headed to another CFP championship game.

With Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, the Tigers appeared headed to another CFP championship game.

Tony Barnhart

The Gould Standard: No. 2 Alabama

Crimson Tide needs to reload to stay on top. But that's what Nick Saban does.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: No. 2 Alabama

The Tide will Roll in again, but not as far as they want.

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: Pac-12 and Big Ten Need To Play or Shut Up

It's time for the Pac-12 and the Big 12 to envelope themselves in a cone of silence-until they make a FINAL call about playing football this fall.

Mark Blaudschun

Luicci's List: No. 3 Alabama

Crimson Tide Loaded For Bear (Actually, For Nick) Again

Tom Luicci

Sooners look playoff-bound again but will their defense give them a shot at the CFP championship?

Sooners look playoff-bound again but will their defense give them a shot at the CFP championship?

Tony Barnhart