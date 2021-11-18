A Jersey Guy: CFB playoffs will guide coaching moves

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    This looks like another wild coaching carousel season in college football, but much of it will depend on which teams make the CFP Final Four.
    Author:

    Earlier this season Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher became the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat his former boss. That 41-38 win on Oct. 9 in College Station is keeping the Aggies in the SEC championship hunt as the 2021 season winds down. In fact, with a little luck,  Texas A&M could become the first team with two losses to advance to the College Football Playoff. Photo by Mickey Welsh/USA Today.

    What's the bigger issue, who will  be football coach at USC and LSU next season or which four teams will be in the College Football Playoff Final Four?

    Here's a hint: If a team gets one of the four top slots on Dec. 5, that coach WILL NOT be the next coach at LSU or USC.

    Even in the current world of craziness that is college football, no coach is going to walk away from a potential national championship team for ANY job.

    With that in mind, what happens over the next few weeks will be crucial in the coaching carousel process.

    Here's a guess about what might happen with the various jobs that are now opening.

    1. LSU

    Favorite:  Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, who most observers feel will switch SEC jobs if the situation is right.

    What is the right and  only situation:  Oklahoma loses a game in the next three weeks. If that happens, OU will be out of the playoff picture and Riley can take the money and run to Baton Rouge, which has a better chance to win the SEC than Oklahoma.

    Riley could still leave OU at the end of the season, but it wouldn't be until January and a potential NFL offer, which always seems available.

    Best Back up Pick: Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, but he will have to be recruited or Louisiana coach Bill Napier, who might be the bargain and best pick.

    2 USC

    Favorite: Cincinnati Luke Fickell, who reportedly is the top choice of USC athletic director Mike Bohn, who hired Fickell at Cincinnati. 

    But there are family issues which could keep Fickell in the midwest.

    Best Back up Plan: Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, but he has to be convinced to come out of retirement, which leaves a gap which could allow Penn State clkoacjh James Franklin to sneak in the side door. 

    Late closing candidates:  Baylor coach Dave Arenda and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell.  

    Franklin may wind up with the job..

    3. TCU

    Favorite: If Napier doesn't get the LSU job, this would be his best choice among the current opening. It would be a good fit.

    Best back up: SMU coach Sonny Dykes.

    4. Virginia Tech

    Favorite: Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson could easily make the divisonal swap in the ACC and turn the Hokies into a power again.

    Best back up: Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell

    5. Washington

    The favorite is former Washington Coach Chris Petersen, who is still part of the UW athletic family and serving as an advisor to AD Jennifer Cohen

    But no one is sure if Peterson wants to return to coaching, which would leave Oregon associate head  coach Joe Moorehad as a front runner.

    6. Washington State

    Favorite: Moorehead has been mentioned and Nevada coach Jay Norvell also is a possibility.

    Any major movement at the top could be predicated on finding out who is still contending for the national championship.

    The National Football League factor is also part of the picture, with Carolina coach Matt Rhule, the name on top of everyone's list, but it would probably take a Godfather offer to get Rhule back into the college arena.

    ***

    There are also hot seat coaching spots simmering at Florida and Miami, as well as domino openings at various spots if coaches leave Power 5 jobs for other Power 5 jobs.

