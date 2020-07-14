TMG Sports
Top Stories
Herb Gould
Chris Dufresne
Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: NCAA Directive: Mandatory Masks

Mark Blaudschun

The NCAA has rarely been a proactive organization, with the haphazard way member schools have dealt with COVID-19 pandemic serving as the latest example.

If there is one criticism you hear in college football is that the sport needs a strong leadership voice to set an agenda for its member schools.

The NCAA does listen, however. 

According to several sources, the NCAA  is expected to  issue a directive to its member schools that participants in all workouts, drills and team activities will be required to wear masks.

There will also be other protocol issues as well.

The directive could come as early as Tuesday afternoon.

According to several sources, the NCAA is working on a protocol directive on what schools must do as they prepare for an upcoming football season.

""I don't know why we are doing this,'' said one FBS  coach. ""It's one thing after another, just shut it down until things settle down again.''

Unlike the NBA, NHL, MLB or the NFL, where the commissioner's office dictates action, the NCAA office in Indianapolis has much less power and generally lets its member schools set their agenda, within the guidelines of NCAA by-laws.

The latest surge in the COVID-19 pandemic is another example of the NCAA's passive leadership, as different schools and conferences have started and stopped their workouts, shut down their season, without any sense of cohesiveness.

The directive the NCAA issues will set up a protocol for practice, which most people now feel will be made irrelevant as games are cancelled.

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

George Allen: The One that Got Away When the Bears Fumbled.

If Halas had put George Allen in charge: Bears franchise changer?

Herb Gould

Commissioner said his level of concern about the coming season is "high to extremely high."

Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY: Will CFB Please Give It Up

Everyone is pessimistic about CFB being played this fall, but they are still trying to save the sport. Why?

Mark Blaudschun

Impact of Big Ten Cutting Nonconference Games Will Be Huge

Notre Dame, Mid-American schools will have to adjust losing major meetings with Big Ten opponents.

Herb Gould

Will We Play College Football in 2020? The latest Signs Don't Look Good

Will We Play College Football in 2020? The latest Signs Don't Look Good

Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY: Ivy Could Hold off on Football to Next Fall

The Ivy League will shut down its fall sports immediately, but it is likely to wait until at least September to make a final decision on when to restart

Mark Blaudschun

Illini LB Eifler Sparks Debate About Safety of Playing in a Pandemic

Concerned pro athletes have more options and protections than college football players.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: 50 Years of Memories...and still counting

After 5 decades as a sportswriter, my memory bank is full of stories

Mark Blaudschun

by

nheagle

Politicians are playing the college football card hoping to get fans to wear masks, practice social distancing

Tony Barnhart

by

Fall8888

A JERSEY GUY: Watch For CFB Domino Effect

If the Ivy League suspends football until the spring, will other conferences follow?

Mark Blaudschun