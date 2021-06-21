A Jersey Guy: Time for CFB to Focus on the Present

The chatter of a 12 team playoff was nice and it will happen, but another CFB season looms.

We've had three weeks of speculation, debate and projections about the future of college football which will include a 12-team playoff in a couple of years.

But that can wait.

We must change our focus.

SEC Media Day is a month away, but it is characterized by what is arguably, the most uncertainty in the past 50 years.

Oh, we're not talking about the teams we are likely to see face off for the national championship next January in Indianapolis.

That is very likely to be a Clemson-Alabama, Dabo vs. Nick showdown once again.

But how the Tigers and Tide get to that point remains very much in doubt.

Here's why.

We have the ever growing, constantly changing transfer portal, which has sent new talent to different venues for immediate participation.

That's new and no one is quite sure how to make it operate without glitches and, of course, violations, which we know will come.

By the time training camps start in August more than 2,500 players are expected to be part of the transfer portal which grants immediately eligibility (once) without penalty.

How big a deal is this?

Consider some blue blood programs such as Oklahoma (6 FBS transfers) and North Carolina (10 FBS transfer) which expect immediate boosts from veteran newcomers.

Want to know the new QB at Notre Dame as a successor to the prolific Ian Book?

Try Jack Coan, a transfer from Wisconsin.

Wonder what happened to former UCF star QB McKenzie Milton, whose career was in jeopardy after a devastating knee injury two years ago?

He is in the mix at FSU.

This is in addition to the normal questions which come with most Top 25 programs each year, even the most talented.

Such as:

Will redshirt freshman 5-star recruit Bryce Young be able to handle the chores at QB performed so well by Alabama QB Mac Jones that the Patriots made Jones a first round draft choice?

Can seldom used back up D.J. Uiagaleiei replace Clemson QB and No. 1` NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence without a major drop off?

Who replaces Justin Fields at QB at Ohio State?

New names in starring roles at different places is just part of the face lift CFB fans must absorb.

There's this little issue called IML which will change next week, a change which will allow players in five states (for now) to profit from the use of their image and likeness.

The final rules are not in place yet, so it makes little sense to project what will happen, but what COULD happen will have unintended consequences which will affect the very essence of the game.

Things could change on an hourly basis as new avenues of revenue production are explored by football players who are finally getting some of the enormous revenue produced in major college football.

So, coming full circle.

There will be expanded playoffs, there will be new faces in new places, actually making money from playing college football.

It's all coming to a venue near you--if you are in the South at least--and it's only days from starting.

Enjoy