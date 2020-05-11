TMG Sports
Top Stories
Chris Dufresne
Tony Barnhart
Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: Can CFB Survive Without Its Fan Base?

Mark Blaudschun

The scene has been an annual January event. A newly crowned national champion in football, with a jubilant head coach holding up a trophy while thousands of fans do a victory chant.

Freeze the photo in your brain. We might not see a repeat any time soon--at least with the fans filling their roles in the stadium. 

As we move into the second quadrant of what appears to be a year long Covid-19 pandemic world, the debate rages from Minneapolis to Miami, from Tuscaloosa to Tucson on what will the world of college football look like when  it returns

Not the game itself. But the atmosphere created by hundreds of thousands of fans, some of them with painted faces, marching bands and a Friday night/Saturday hoopla that is unmatched in its pageantry.

If there is a consensus opinion--and almost everyone has an opinion--it is that the games will resume well before the fans are allowed--or choose to fill stadiums or hold pre-game festivities with tail gate parties.

There are some hard liners in college athletics which flat out state that there will be NO college football without the schools being re-opened and the regular student body is back on campus.

There are also some hard liners in certain parts of the country where college football in the fall is more like a way of life than an event who argue that the games will resume--no matter what the parameters--empty campuses, near-empty stadiums.

Which raises an interesting point. Is college football without fans in the stands such a bad thing on a temporary basis?

Let's take a closer look.

Start with the key aspect? Money. Without the big bucks generated by college football, university athletic programs drop into a dark hole.

And as we move from spring into summer with no clear cut indicator that the Covid-19 pandemic will be under control, it is becoming more obvious that  sports--and college football is a prime ingredient---is NECESSARY as a diversion in which the unemployment number are soaring to a 100 year high.

As we have seen on various occasions, as long as the television cameras are rolling, sport--any sport--can be marketed and sold to an audience that is famished for entertainment.

Instead of a filled Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. for a Southeasern Conference football game or Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., television can produce a product on Flatscreen Stadium that the entire country can enjoy.

Keep the camera angles tight, fill in some studio created crowd noise and offer close ups of the players and coaches on the sidelines and any event can be successfully changed.

And in the risk-reward world we now live in which will require facial masks, gloves, temperature checks, spacing between seats and the unknown and terrorizing knowledge that virus cans spread among thousands of unsuspecting victims in  a matter of days, a question of whether fans will CHOOSE  to come back remains valid and relevant. 

The National Football League has already announced its  upcoming 2020  regular season schedule and is preparing for a September start.

But the NFL has made it clear that it is prepared to move on WITHOUT fans in the stands.

College football isn't there yet and with a six week lag time between the start of practice and the start of a football season, the deadline for September start is rapidly approaching, especially if you add in the requirement that schools must also be reopened.

The easy way out which be to concede the rest of the calendar year to recovery and pick up the pace in 2021 when there is a reasonable assumption that a vaccine can be discovered, tested and distributed.

Those plans are already being worked upon. But the push for September and the fall continues, with as much resignation (that it won't happen)  as anticipation.

And that presumes we can get a mutual agreement by the 5 major Power 5 conferences on the ground rules which will be used.

What is accepted in Tuscaloosa won't necessarily work in  Los Angeles. 

College football WILL BE back, but the atmosphere around the game wll feel a whole lot different.

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should College Football Players Be Allowed To Leave For The NFL Any Time They Want?

Harbaugh Proposal: College Football Players Should Be Allowed To Leave For the NFL Any Time They Want To

Tom Luicci

Former SEC Commissioner's legacy lives on in the Mike Slive Foundation for prostate cancer research

Former SEC Commissioner's legacy lives on in the Mike Slive Foundation for prostate cancer research

Tony Barnhart

Taking One For The Team

Elderly and weak asked to take the brunt of the blow

Chris Dufresne

A JERSEY GUY: NCAA Needs To Penalize Louisville--The School, Not The Team

NCAA should be selective in handing out penalties to Louisville and Rick Pitino.

Mark Blaudschun

In 1918 College Football had to overcome the Spanish Flu and the end of World War I. But there was a season.

In 1918 College Football had to overcome the Spanish Flu and the end of World War I. But there was a season.

Tony Barnhart

by

wamcneil15

Vending Was a Job that Brought Baseball into Focus. It Still Does for Some Veterans.

Why ballpark vendors keep coming back for more

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: Chaos On Horizon In College Sports

What will college athletics look like when they resume? No one really knows yet.

Mark Blaudschun

by

RUkidding

NFL Draft Puts Pac 12 In Its (Proper) Place

Much-maligned has third-most picks behind SEC and Big Ten

Chris Dufresne

Kentucky Derby Memories From Someone Who Has Been To 54 Of Them

First Saturday In May Has A Void This Year With The Run For The Roses Postponed Until Sept. 5 Due To The Pandemic

Tom Luicci

More and more colleges are projecting that students will return for the Fall semester. That opens the door for football's return.

Schools in Georgia, Alabama, Texas, and North Carolina have said they expect students to be back on campus this Fall. That opens the door for football

Tony Barnhart