A JERSEY GUY: Lawyers and Insurance Brokers Are Hidden Figures in COVID-19 battle.

As college football moves through more chaos dealing with COVID-19, more and more medical people are expressing their opinions.

But make no mistake, the schools and the conferences are also including some other people in discussions and their voices are just as loud in making decisions.

First, there are lawyers, who are briefing school officials on potential lawsuits--perhaps in the hundreds of million dollar range--on consequences if football players have serious life threatening or permanent conditions from COVID-19.AA

Also included are people who provide information for individual schools and conferences on increasing their liability insurance.

It would be interesting to see the rise in insurance coverage by schools and conferences since the COVID-19 virus shut down college athletics in March.

In a quick survey, TMGsports contacted five different schools for comment and received a "I have no idea'' or simply no response at all.

One source familiar with a Power 5 conference, said that, "I would love to see the insurance increase over the last five months and I would not be surprised if it is contingent on athletic activities being held.''