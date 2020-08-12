TMG Sports
Chris Dufresne
Herb Gould
Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY: Lawyers and Insurance Brokers Are Hidden Figures in COVID-19 battle.

Mark Blaudschun

As college football moves through more chaos dealing with COVID-19, more and more medical people are expressing their opinions.

But make no mistake, the schools and the conferences are also including some other people in discussions and their voices are just as loud in making decisions.

First, there are  lawyers, who are briefing school officials on potential lawsuits--perhaps in the hundreds of million dollar range--on consequences if football players have serious life threatening or permanent conditions from COVID-19.AA

Also included are people who provide information for individual schools and conferences on increasing their liability insurance.

It would be interesting to see the rise in insurance coverage by schools and conferences since the COVID-19 virus shut down college athletics in March.

 In a quick survey, TMGsports contacted five different schools for comment and received a "I have no idea'' or simply no response at all.

One source familiar with a Power 5 conference, said that, "I would love to see the insurance increase over the last five months and I would not be surprised if it is contingent on athletic activities being held.''

Former SEC Commissioner (1990-2002) says conference is wise to take its time before making a final decision on the 2020 season

Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY: When Did Nebraska Become CFB's Bad Boy?

All of a sudden Nebraska football has  become the class rebel. When and how did that happen?

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: Harvard's Murphy Enjoying Life in Slow Lane

Harvard shut down fb for the fall a month ago. Crimson coach Tim Murphy says that life is indeed different

Mark Blaudschun

If the ACC and Big 12 decide not to play, would the SEC go it alone? Commissioner Greg Sankey skeptical of that option.

Tony Barnhart

Why the Big Ten and Pac-12 Decided Pandemic Football Was Too Dangerous.

With Covid-19 still raging and many players expressing fears, two conferences decided sports are too risky.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: Nebraska Testing Big Ten Shutdown Edict

This week has produced some bizarre moments, but none stranger than Nebrraska Coach Scott Frost's suggestion that the Huskers become free agents for a season.

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: Is Big Ten Ready to Pull Plug on CFB  season?

Will the Big Ten be the front runner in college football again and shut down for the season?

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: Big Ten Players and Coaches Sent to Time Out by Presidents

The Big Ten Presidents sent a message to the players and coaches by their decision to suspend fall football.

Mark Blaudschun

To Play or Not to Play: College Football Inches Closer to Decision

Pro sports has unified decision-making process. In college football, it's not that simple.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: Chaos Taking over as Power 5 Conferences Struggle to Make Decisions

With the world of college football in turmoil because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CFB leadership is having difficulty deciding its next move.

Mark Blaudschun