College Football Plus: Playoff, Heisman races gaining clarity

Patience folks, patience.

So what if we are in Week 12 of the 2021 college football season, we now see a much more defined path to the finish line in two major areas--the best teams and the best player.

And what this weekend also showed was that the teams and players who had to make "statements'' as a means of marketing their skills did so in an overwhelming fashion at such places as Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, and Utah.

There remains little doubt about the No. 1 team.

Georgia has been on cruise control at the top for several weeks, handling all comers with ease.

Coach Kirby Smart's team merely has to close its regular season on Saturday against Georgia Tech before taking on the challenge of the decade--defending national champion Alabama in the SEC title game.

Behind the Dawgs, however, is a fluid mixture of teams who are all attempting to peak at the same time--which will be in the next few weeks.

Leading the way is a surging Ohio State team which made a statement by building an astonishing 49-0 halftime lead over No. 7 Michigan State before coasting to a 56-7 win over Coach Mel Tucker and his newly minted 95 million dollar contract who labeled Michigan State a ''destination'' job.

After Saturday's spanking ,the only destination for Sparty was too tumble south in the rankings.

The Buckeyes also received a boost at the end of the day when Oregon, the only team to beat Coach Ryan Day's team this season, did what many people have been predicting for weeks: Go belly up in a Pac-12 showdown with Utah.

The third (no longer) ranked Ducks did their best Michigan State imitation, falling behind Utah 28-0 at halftime which turned into a 38-7 loss to the surging Utes.

The defeat not only knocked twice beaten Oregon out of the CFP race, but also basically eliminated the Pac-12 from CFP consideration once again.

But since the consolation prize this year is a trip to the Rose Bowl, we're not sure how much wailing there is in the often quirky Pac-12 precincts.

Jousting for the next two spots were Group of 5 rep Cincinnati which continues to gain style points by winning each week, with varying shades of dominance and Alabama, which continues to play well enough to win--and not much more.

The Bearcats closed their home season with a 48-14 pounding of SMU,s which leave only East Carolina and probably Houston from a spot in the in the Final Four.

Houston, which has quietly compiled a 10-1 season thus far, is a "Watch Out''

game for the Bearcats.

The 4th member of the invitation only Final Four could very well be Notre Dame, whose only loss this season has been a non-fluke episode against Cincinnati in South Bend.

The Irish, like Ohio State, appear to be surging.

Unlike Alabama, which out scored Arkansas 42-35 on Saturday, Notre Dame played one of its most complete games by crushing Georgia Tech 55-0.

It was Coach Brian Kelly's team 10th win of the season, which leaves the Irish one victory short of 4 consecutive 11 victory seasons, which would be a noteworthy achievement if the ultimate goal of winning in the playoffs has come up so short each season for the Irish.

Still, a win over hapless Stanford on Saturday, should secure the No. 4 slot for Notre Dame, which would be a good-news bad news situation for the Irish who would then probably have to face off against Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year's Eve

The other major area of interest is in a Heisman race which until Saturday had no clear cut front-runner.l

It does now.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud moved into the pole position with a remarkable 32 of 35 for 432 yards and 6 TD effort against Michigan State, while Alabama QB Bryce Young is right next to Stroud after a 31`of 40 effort for 559 yards and 5 TDs in the Tide's win over Arkansas.

***

Who's Hot

Clemson

Don't look now, but the Tigers are 8-3 and a four game winning streak after giving Wake Forest its second consecutive defeat in a 48-27 romp on Saturday.

A Wake loss to Boston College next week and a North Carolina upset of NC State on Saturday will give the Tigers the ACC Atlantic Division championship and a rematch with Pitt in the ACC title game in Charlotte win in two weeks.

Speaking of the ACC, the conference needs to close the loop hole which allows conference teams from other ACC schools as "non conference'' games.

Wake Forest did that against North Carolina this season because the Tar Heels were not scheduled to play the Deacons in the normal rotation of conference .

The only problem is Wake's loss the Tar Heels is not recorded as a conference loss, which is causing some tie breaker issues.

There are enough schools a the FBS and FCS level for ACC schools not to have to use other ACC teams as "non conference'' , G

Notre Dame

Irish are on a roll and are now starting to dominate on both sides of the ball, albeit against less than great competition. But 55-0 over Georgia Tech is impressive.

Ohio State

Buckeyes playing as well as anybody in the country not named Georgia right now. Could move up to No. 2 slot in next CFP rankings, but it's show and tell time on Saturday against Michigan.

Who's Not

Dan Mullen

Mullen's fate was sealed after loss at Missouri. Now the Gators get in line along with LSU and USC which are open, as are TCU, Virginia Tech and TCU.

If I were Florida, I would focus on Oklahoma and either Lincoln Riley or..wait...Bob Stoops and not look elsewhere until either or both say No.

Texas

Six game LOSING streak. At Texas?

If Steve Sarkasian isn't careful, he could find himself a one and done coach for the :Longhorns. Just kidding.

I think.

Play it Forward

Upcoming games of interest.

Alabama at Auburn---Alabama is a three touchdown favorite over an injury-riddled Auburn team, but it's Auburn-Alabama.

Ohio State at Michigan--This looks like an epic match up with the Big Ten East title--and much more at stake. Can Harbaugh break his Ohio State jinx?

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State--Winner a player in CFP Final Four derby, loser is out.