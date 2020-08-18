A JERSEY GUY: CFB could use less talk more honesty

Some passing thoughts while waiting for the remaining CFB conferences to hit either the start or stop button on the season.

Let's cut to the chase. The reason why FBS football is even attempting to start this season is based on financial consideration.

Too much money is being left on the table without football.

Make it simple

Issue a directive that only students involved athletics can remain on campus, all classes will be given on line and the athletes on campus will be monitored and placed in a "quasi'' quarantine situation.

It is a temporary situation but the reason we are doing this is simple: WE NEED THE MONEY to not only fund athletics, but to fund other parts of the university operation and avoid furloughs or firings.

Major college athletics has not been "amateur'' for decades. It is a multi-billion dollar operation, which should be acknowledged.

Prime revenue sport participants (football and basketball) should be regarded as employees and provided benefits.

If that is unacceptable to some critics, the Ivy Leagues, The FCS, and Division II and III provide better venues for the "student-athlete'' concept.

Does anyone, anywhere think that money were not an issue the games would have been called off weeks ago.

That finding ways to play 10, 11 and 12 football games, expanding conference schedules to provide more television opportunities has been only done for financial reasons.

What we have heard and read from Presidents, Commissioners and Coaches is chatter about concern for the overall welfare of the "student-athlete.''

That isn't a lie, but it is far from the whole truth.

***

The easiest and quickest way for Big Ten commissioner Mike Warren to clean up the Big Ten oil spill is be simple and direct.

He made a mistake. He suspended the season too soon, but the overall decision sticks. In the Big Ten's analysis it is too dangerous to play college football this season.

He should then continue by saying that playing football next spring also offers too many obstacles.

He should say that college football has been shut down until further notice, with a planned start next fall.

***

Keep your eyes on the Big 12 and Oklahoma for any movement to suspend the season. Oklahoma is very much on the fence about continuing. If Sooner officials decide they want to suspend football, the rest of the conference, including Texas, will have to stop as will all the other conferences, outside of the SEC, which must deal with a "Lone Ranger'' scenario.

***

Explain this logic. How are attending classes in person less safe than taking them on line in a dormitory room or frat house?

Yet there is more than a growing tend to allow students on campus, but not have them attend classes in person.

The NCAA has called off all of the fall sports that it runs, which again begs another question that schools who continue to have football, but not have other sports?

How can cross country be more dangerous than college football?

***

Message of day from Tuscaloosa, Ala. Mayor who basically said that if you didn't want to wear your mask to save yourself or your friends, wear it to safe Bama and SEC football.

Yeah, that sounds right.