    Extra Points: Will CFP give us new faces?
    December 31, 2021

    The  2021 college football season is down to a handful of games, with some familiar faces.
    Author:

    Photo by Robert Goddin/USA Today

    The  2021 college football season is down to a handful of games, with some familiar faces.

    Tony Barnhart (Mr. College Football) and Mark Blaudschun (A Jersey Guy) both love college football, but have different perspectives.

    Topic: Which two teams will compete for the national championship in Indianapolis next month.

    A Jersey Guy

    Sorry, Mr. CFB, it's not going to be SEC, Part II.  No Bama-Georgia rematch. No regional  overload, which will make much of the country turn elsewhere for its Monday night tv fix.

    Oh,. it won't be an SEC wash out. No. 1 Alabama will do what Alabama usually does in January, roll into the championship game with a solid, but not overwhelming win over previously unbeaten Cincinnati. Say 28-13 or something like that.

    But your Dawgs, won't be there, Mr. CFB.  Michigan will pick up the flag of the Big Ten and continue its dream season under a guy who may not be that bad a coach named Jim Harbaugh.

    We just don't like the vibes coming out of Georgia. Lame duck DC, quarterback questions and the ongoing issue that we have maintained for a few years, Kirby is not so Smart as a coach in big game situations. Harbaugh is  better and so will Michigan, for a night at least, winning a fairly entertaining game, 21-17, which sets up the ultimate Big Ten-SEC challenge, not involving Ohio State.

    Mr. CFB

    Well, Jersey Guy. You do go on.

    I know the prospect of  having an All-SEC national championship game upsets your friends in the Alliance (ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12) but it is going to happen.

    Not because there is some grand conspiracy or the continuation of SEC bias. No, my friend, we will have an Alabama-Georgia national championship game because--and say it with me--Alabama and Georgia are the best two teams in college football.

    It was true this summer and it was true when the first set of rankings came out and it is true now.

    So let's go with this: Cincinnati the Fighting Luke Fickells hang in there for a half against Alabama in the Cotton Bowl but the Tide pulls away and win 31-14.

    Georgia and Michigan will be two heavy weight fighters who will slug it out on the line of scrimmage. It won't be pretty but it will be a great football game in the trenches. Georgia picks up a late touchdown to win 24-20 and will advance to Indianapolis to play Alabama for the second time this season with the national championship on the line.

    The hope will be that seeing another All-SEC matchup for the national championship will bring the Alliance to their senses and get the playoff expanded to 12. That needs to happen NOW!!!!

    Have fun!!!!

