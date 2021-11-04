Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Extra Points: Are CFP rankings are too early?
    The first CFP rankings of the season were released this week, setting the table for the rest of the regular season.
    Michigan State QB Payton Thorne, left, and running back Kenneth Walker III expect to keep smiling after playing Michigan. (Photo by Nick King/Lansing State Journal)

    Tony Barnhart (Mr. CFB) and Mark Blaudschun (A Jersey Guy) both love college football, but they often have different perspectives.

    Topic: Is it too early to release the College Football Playoff rankings?

    A Jersey Guy: Yes.

    Sorry, ESPN, we know you base your final month of marketing strategy on building up the CFP playoff and bowl games.

    But in this case, A-N-T-I-C-I-P-A-T-I-O-N is the much better factor here.

    The overwhelming consensus after the rankings revealed unbeaten Cincinnati as the No. 6 ranked team was that the Bearats were long shots to make the Fial Four.

    Which may very well be true, barring some major upsets.

    But my point is why reveal anything this early.  

    Don't release any rankings before the final one following championship weeknboxend games.

    Let everone in the Top 10 think they have  a chance. It increases the interest and it doesn't box the selection committee into make some final rankings adjustment in the last weekend which could be hard to defend.

    Here's my other question Mr. CFB.

    What is gained by putting rankings out now?

    There are still five weeks of games to be played, so these rankings are basically cosmetic anyway.

    And why deflate a fan base (Cincinnati) before the fact or inflate a fan base (Oregon) knowing that the odds are against the Ducks--based on the way they are playing now--winning the remainder of their games?

    Mr. CFB

     

