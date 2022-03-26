Skip to main content
A Jersey Guy: Final Four bound?

A Jersey Guy: Final Four bound?

A mixture of blue bloods and Cinderella still chasing the dream of a national championship.

Mike Krzyzewski, who has 1,196 wins and five national championships, will coach his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday night against North Carolina. Photo by Jim Dedmond/USA Today.

A mixture of blue bloods and Cinderella still chasing the dream of a national championship.

St Peter's remains the feel good story of this tournament while Coach K's fair well tour rolls on.

Welcome to March Madness and now a 4 game package of regional championships.

Overall, we march in with a 38-18 mark, which would be great against the spread, but  fairly average overall.

East Regional

North Carolina over St. Peter-Pick against the Peacocks at your own risk. Carolina is one o 3 ACC teams in the Final 8--not bad for a league having an off season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

West Regional

Duke over Arkansas--The pieces are in place for Coach K to end his career cutting down nets in New Orleans. Arkansas will be tougher than Texas Tech, which was tough enough for Mike Krzyzewski's team.

South Regional

Villanova over Houston--Houston is the hottest team this side of St. Peters let in the tournament. Villanova is the "best'' team.

Midwest Regional

Miami over Kansas--Kansas is last No.  1 seed remaining, Miami has the talent to complete the sweep.

mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: UMass headed in right direction

By Mark Blaudschun18 hours ago
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: Sweet 16 picks

By Mark BlaudschunMar 24, 2022
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: UMass Coaching Search, FUBAR...but

By Mark BlaudschunMar 24, 2022
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: Sleepers in Sweet 16

By Mark BlaudschunMar 21, 2022
IL-Wis NCAA loss
herb-gould

Big Ten's Big Plans for the Big Dance Go Awry Again.

By Herb GouldMar 21, 2022
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: 2nd Round Picks

By Mark BlaudschunMar 19, 2022
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: UConn had best tournament run--ever

By Mark BlaudschunMar 17, 2022
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: UMass at Crossroads

By Mark BlaudschunMar 16, 2022