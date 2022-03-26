A Jersey Guy: Final Four bound?

St Peter's remains the feel good story of this tournament while Coach K's fair well tour rolls on.

Welcome to March Madness and now a 4 game package of regional championships.

Overall, we march in with a 38-18 mark, which would be great against the spread, but fairly average overall.

East Regional

North Carolina over St. Peter-Pick against the Peacocks at your own risk. Carolina is one o 3 ACC teams in the Final 8--not bad for a league having an off season.

West Regional

Duke over Arkansas--The pieces are in place for Coach K to end his career cutting down nets in New Orleans. Arkansas will be tougher than Texas Tech, which was tough enough for Mike Krzyzewski's team.

South Regional

Villanova over Houston--Houston is the hottest team this side of St. Peters let in the tournament. Villanova is the "best'' team.

Midwest Regional

Miami over Kansas--Kansas is last No. 1 seed remaining, Miami has the talent to complete the sweep.